Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reveals Core Components for V1 Protocol as Halborn Security Audit is Finalized





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is progressing through its development roadmap as the DeFi lending protocol prepares for the release of its V1 system. The team has outlined the core components planned for V1 while confirming that a full security review has been completed by Halborn, one of the well-known audit firms in the blockchain security sector. The announcement arrives as presale activity accelerates and distribution phases move toward later stages.

Lending Protocol Components Detailed

The V1 protocol centers around a decentralized lending system that allows users to supply and borrow digital assets. Lending operations will be controlled by smart contracts rather than intermediaries. The system will support collateralized borrowing where users post crypto assets to access liquidity without selling their positions.

V1 will include interest logic, collateral valuation rules, liquidation procedures, and repayment functions. Suppliers will earn yield through the issuance of mtTokens. These tokens track the deposit plus interest earnings as borrowers repay loans. Borrowers will be able to select assets to post as collateral and unlock liquidity through the protocol.

The design covers core lending tasks that are seen across the DeFi sector. These include collateral thresholds, interest accrual, borrowing limits, and liquidation triggers. The team described these as the initial components required to support predictable lending behavior once V1 activates.

Security Review Completed by Halborn

A major update for the protocol has been the completion of the Halborn audit. The audit reviewed lending logic, collateral rules, contract safety checks, and risk-related conditions across the V1 codebase. The project also introduced a $50,000 bug bounty to support further testing before mainnet release. Security has been a central focus for the team due to the collateral and liquidation mechanics involved in lending markets.

The MUTM token also underwent a Token Scan by CertiK and recorded a 90 out of 100 score. Token scans evaluate contract code for common vulnerabilities and deployment safety. These steps indicate that the project is taking a structured approach toward validation prior to open participation.





Stablecoin Role and Future Support

Stablecoins are expected to be a major part of borrowing demand inside the protocol. Borrowers often choose stable units so their repayment exposure does not fluctuate with market volatility. This approach mirrors how lending behaves in traditional finance during credit cycles. The team has indicated that stablecoin support will be aligned with V1, and that additional assets may be introduced in future phases depending on liquidity conditions.

Oracle feeds are also part of the infrastructure plan. Mutuum Finance has stated that Chainlink data feeds will be integrated to support collateral pricing and liquidation accuracy. Oracle preparation is viewed as an essential step for lending projects since incorrect pricing can trigger forced liquidations or solvency failures during volatility.

Presale Structure and Roadmap Progress

The Mutuum Finance token (MUTM) is currently in the structured presale stage. The token sells at $0.04 in Phase 7. The presale began in early 2025 and has progressed through multiple pricing tiers. From its earliest entry price, MUTM has appreciated more than 300% through the structured phases.

The presale has raised more than $19.8M and has onboarded more than 18,800 participants. These participation figures show broad interest rather than concentrated buying. Out of the total 4B token supply, 45.5% is allocated for the presale, which equals roughly 1.82B tokens. More than 825M tokens have already been purchased.

Mutuum Finance has been operating within Phase 2 of its roadmap, which includes security audits, protocol review, testnet preparation, and presale distribution. With the Halborn audit finalized and oracle work underway, the project is preparing to transition into Phase 3. This phase is expected to include Sepolia testnet deployment, mainnet pre-checks, and the initial release of V1 for public usage.

Mutuum Finance now sits in the category of new crypto projects that are progressing from development into operational stages. As Phase 3 approaches, observers tracking the project will monitor testnet activity, liquidity readiness, and asset support as the protocol prepares for mainnet.