Basis Named the No. 1 Ad Age Best Place to Work for Third Consecutive Year

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basis , the industry’s leading advertising automation platform, announced today that it has been named No. 1 on Ad Age Best Places to Work 2026. Details on the winners and ranking are available at: https://adage.com/events-awards/best-places-to-work/2026/aa-honorees/

This is the third year in a row that Basis has been ranked No. 1 and the fifth year in a row it has been in the top five of the Ad Age Best Places to Work ranking. The list for 2026 honors 50 companies that distinguished themselves over the past year as the advertising and marketing industry navigated economic uncertainty, shifting brand priorities and the growing integration of artificial intelligence across the business. Read more about Basis in Ad Age at: https://adage.com/events-awards/best-places-to-work/2026/aa-basis/

“This year’s Best Places to Work winners show what it looks like to lead with intention during a period of constant change,” said Dan Peres, president of Ad Age. “They’re investing in their people, prioritizing flexibility and building cultures that support both performance and retention.”

The winners—top companies with 150 or fewer employees and top companies with more than 151 employees—reflect the highest overall numerical scores based on an analysis of questionnaires submitted by employers and survey responses from their employees. Ad Age’s scoring system factors in employee responses on topics including pay and benefits and seven other core focus areas (80% of the score) and a company’s policies and practices on areas including pay and benefits, work-life balance, recruitment, training and development (20% of the score).

“This recognition reflects the voices and experiences of our employees, and we’re incredibly proud of that,” said Emily Barron, Chief People Officer at Basis. “Empowerment, flexibility and inclusivity aren’t just initiatives, they’re embedded in how we work at Basis. We remain committed to investing in our people so they can grow and do their best work in a rapidly changing industry.”

Among the qualities of Basis, Ad Age cites, “The Chicago-based ad tech firm empowers its staff with tools to ‘bring their best selves to work every day.’ Basis offers paid sabbaticals every four years, along with access to mental health support and career development programs—benefits that embed work-life balance into daily practice and advance the firm’s focus on creative, impactful work.”

Ad Age produced the 2026 Best Places to Work in partnership with Workforce Research Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing great places to work. The competition was open to agencies, ad tech firms, data and research firms, brand or corporate marketing departments or groups and in-house agencies of marketers.

About Basis Technologies

Basis is solving the advertising industry’s biggest problems with the most comprehensive advertising automation platform. As a unified command center for agencies and brands, Basis delivers an integrated suite of modular applications, each specializing in unique areas such as planning, operations, reporting, and financial reconciliation across programmatic, publisher-direct, search, and social channels. By closing system gaps, automating workflows, and streamlining data management, Basis empowers leaders to increase efficiency and productivity -- driving financial success for their organizations. Renowned for its dedication to both employees and customers, Basis creates more seamless operations and fosters a happier, more engaged workforce. Learn more at https://basis.com .

About Ad Age

Created in 1930 to cover a burgeoning industry with objectivity, accuracy and fairness, Ad Age continues to be powered by award-winning journalism. Today, Ad Age is a global media brand focusing on curated creativity, data and analysis, people and culture, and innovation and forecasting.