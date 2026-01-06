Basis Partners with Mediaocean to Automate the Entire Media Lifecycle across Planning, Activation, Ordering, Trafficking, Execution, Quality, Measurement and Finance 

CHICAGO, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basis and Mediaocean today announced an integration partnership to automate the entire media campaign process from start to finish. The industry’s leading advertising automation platform, Basis (https://basis.com) will connect with Mediaocean’s platforms, Prisma, Innovid, and Protected, to link media planning and activation to the enterprise media systems that agencies use to order, traffic, manage, measure, reconcile, and pay all types of media. Mediaocean (https://www.mediaocean.com) is the foundational partner for omnichannel advertising, and this agreement lays the groundwork for AI-driven intelligent automation at scale.

Agencies invest billions of dollars for marketers to drive brands and grow sales. They generate thousands of campaigns and line items across media channels, platforms and teams. Fragmentation of platforms makes it difficult to verify that campaigns served ads, reached real people, generated desired outcomes, and are auditable and trusted in reconciliation and payment. Marketers rely on multiple disconnected systems for planning, buying, execution, delivery, measurement, and finance -- each with their own data and workflows. Basis and Mediaocean work to ease these pain points.

“Agencies need tighter connections across planning, activation, and execution to navigate today’s fragmented media landscape,” said Shawn Riegsecker, CEO, Basis. “Together, Basis and Mediaocean are helping advertisers manage the full complexity of media, empowering the largest and most sophisticated ad buyers to bring direct buying, programmatic, search, social, and video together in a more connected, accountable way.”

“Modern advertising is about reimagining how programmatic, direct buying, social, linear, and other media channels come together in powerful ways. Basis and Mediaocean are bringing that vision to life,” said Ramsey McGrory, president, Prisma by Mediaocean. “Programmatic is no longer a form of media, but rather a mindset about how to integrate workflow and data in automated ways, and we are thrilled to make this partnership available to our agencies and marketers.”

Mediaocean provides widely used platforms and workflows for agencies and advertisers to plan, order, traffic, actualize, execute, verify, measure, and pay for media, providing a single source of truth across the lifecycle. Basis is a unified command center bringing together planning, operations, and reporting across programmatic, direct-buying, search, and social. Campaigns planned and activated in Basis will be able to connect into Prisma’s automated buying and trafficking workflows, with execution continuing across Innovid and Protected for delivery, measurement, optimization, and media quality. This anchors the entire lifecycle with Mediaocean platforms, eliminating the need to stitch together disconnected point solutions and creating the conditions for AI-driven optimization and decision-making across the media lifecycle.

Agency & Advertiser Benefits

Greater automation, increasingly powered through AI, across direct, social, and programmatic media activations.

Confidence that media investments deliver what was planned across execution, quality, outcomes, and finance.

Clear visibility into how planning decisions translate into delivery, quality, outcomes, and payment.

Holistic, end-to-end workflow—integrated and automated across planning, buying, execution, and finance—reduces operational overhead and frees teams to focus on higher-value work.

Faster, more accurate reconciliation supports timely payments and healthier publisher relationships.

Better audit readiness via consistent, accurate financial and media data.





Basis x Prisma

Media planned and activated through Basis will flow into Prisma (https://go.prisma.mediaocean.com), where automated ordering, trafficking, and actualization workflows support direct buying, financial approval, reconciliation, and payment for CTV, OLV, and social video. An automated, two-way sync aligns contracted and delivered spend across digital channels, accelerating reconciliation, reducing discrepancies, and improving month-end close.

Basis x Innovid

Media activated through Basis will be delivered, independently measured, and optimized through Innovid (https://www.innovid.com). Innovid ensures that campaigns perform with accurate and relevant creative, real-time delivery and measurement, and in-flight optimization that bridge planning assumptions and real-world performance.

Basis x Protected

Protected (https://www.protected.media) provides an independent layer of media quality, brand safety, and attention verification powered by AI. Protected helps ensure that media activated through Basis reaches real people in high-quality, brand-safe environments, giving marketers confidence that reconciled spend reflects legitimate, high-value exposure.

About Basis Technologies

Basis is solving the advertising industry’s biggest problems with the most comprehensive advertising automation platform. As a unified command center for agencies and brands, Basis delivers an integrated suite of modular applications, each specializing in unique areas such as planning, operations, reporting, and financial reconciliation across programmatic, publisher-direct, search, and social channels. By closing system gaps, automating workflows, and streamlining data management, Basis empowers leaders to increase efficiency and productivity -- driving financial success for their organizations. Renowned for its dedication to both employees and customers, Basis creates more seamless operations and fosters a happier, more engaged workforce. Learn more at https://basis.com.

About Mediaocean

Mediaocean is powering the future of the advertising ecosystem with technology that empowers brands and agencies to deliver impactful omnichannel marketing experiences. With over $200 billion in annualized ad spend running through its software products, Mediaocean deploys AI and automation to optimize investments and outcomes. The company’s advertising infrastructure and ad tech tools are used by more than 100,000 people across the globe. Mediaocean owns and operates Prisma, the industry’s trusted system of record for media management and finance, Innovid, the leading independent ad tech platform for creative, delivery, measurement, and optimization, as well as Protected by Mediaocean, an integrated solution for ad verification and brand safety. Visit www.mediaocean.com for more information.

Contact for Basis:

Caroline Yodice

basisteam@daddibrand.com

609-937-8637

Contact for Mediaocean

Megan Coyle

mcoyle@mediaocean.com