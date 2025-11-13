Frost & Sullivan Names Basis the 2025 Customer Value Leader for Global Demand-Side Platform Industry

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frost & Sullivan (https://www.frost.com) named Basis the 2025 Customer Value Leader for the global demand-side platform (DSP) industry. A global business consulting firm providing market research, growth strategy consulting, and corporate training, Frost & Sullivan is recognizing how Basis (https://basis.com) solves market fragmentation and operational chaos by unifying the entire media campaign lifecycle. Basis is the industry’s leading advertising automation platform. Frost & Sullivan’s analysis of Basis is available at: https://basis.com/2025-frost-and-sullivan-award.

The global DSP industry is facing accelerating media fragmentation, where advertisers must now engage consumers across an array of channels, including connected television (CTV), digital-out-of-home (DOOH), streaming audio, podcasts, social media, and traditional search and display. From Frost & Sullivan’s report, “This proliferation creates operational silos, disjointed workflows, and immense difficulty in achieving a unified view of campaign performance… It is no longer sufficient for a DSP to excel in a single channel. Brands and agencies now demand a single, cohesive interface to orchestrate, measure, and optimize cross-channel and cross-device campaigns harmoniously.” Basis helps agencies and brands do more with less to deliver business outcomes faster.

“Basis is redefining what performance and partnership mean in programmatic advertising—simplifying and automating the media journey, embedding powerful AI intelligence and empowering transparency,” said Alaa Saayed, VP of research of digital content services program, Frost & Sullivan. “By combining operational efficiency, measurable ROI, and a deep commitment to customer success, Basis stands out as a true strategic partner driving sustainable growth across the DSP ecosystem.”

Basis’ AI-powered platform empowers marketers through an integrated suite of modular applications for planning and operations across programmatic, publisher-direct, search, and social channels. Basis delivers a fully integrated environment that automates the most important phases of the campaign lifecycle.

Frost & Sullivan’s Customer Value Leadership Recognition is its top honor and recognizes the market participant that exemplifies visionary innovation, market-leading performance, and unmatched customer care. It applies a rigorous analytical process to evaluate multiple nominees for each recognition category before determining the final recognition recipient.

In its report, Frost & Sullivan highlighted various aspects of how Basis creates customer value:

Unifying the Media Journey – Basis centralizes every stage of the process—from planning and execution to financial actualization and analytics—into one environment.

Intelligent Performance – Basis analyzes over 30 distinct targeting parameters at the brand level every six hours, creating optimization models tailored to each client's business.

Enduring Partnerships – Basis empowers brands to own their technology stack and historical media data, ensuring that campaign insights are never lost, even during agency transitions.



“Automation is about empowering people to work more effectively by simplifying and streamlining repetitive and complex tasks. Basis’ mission to drive advertising automation unlocks creativity, efficiency and ultimately profitability for our customers,” said Grace Briscoe, EVP of client development, Basis. “Frost & Sullivan’s recognition of Basis is a powerful validation of our role in the advertising ecosystem and underscores the value we have been delivering to marketers for more than two decades.”

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

About Basis Technologies

Basis Technologies is solving the advertising industry’s biggest problems with the most comprehensive advertising automation platform. As a unified command center for agencies and brands, Basis delivers an integrated suite of modular applications, each specializing in unique areas such as planning, operations, reporting, and financial reconciliation across programmatic, publisher-direct, search, and social channels. By closing system gaps, automating workflows, and streamlining data management, Basis empowers leaders to increase efficiency and productivity -- driving financial success for their organizations. Renowned for its dedication to both employees and customers, Basis creates more seamless operations and fosters a happier, more engaged workforce. Learn more at https://basis.com.

