Go Addressable, Blockgraph, Epsilon, Experian and TransUnion to Automate Audience Counts Across All Major Addressable TV Providers

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Go Addressable (https://goaddressable.com), the industry trade group advancing addressable TV advertising and its use of deterministic identity, today announced the launch of new automated solutions enabling advertisers to easily calculate total audience counts across all major addressable TV providers. Developed from recommendations by Go Addressable in collaboration with Blockgraph, Epsilon, Experian and TransUnion, these solutions streamline a previously manual and fragmented process, allow advertisers to size and plan campaigns using unified, de-duplicated household counts across Comcast, Spectrum, DIRECTV Advertising, DISH Media, and Ampersand’s addressable footprints. The unified national-addressable household counts will be available through Blockgraph, Epsilon, Experian and TransUnion using an advertiser’s first- and third-party data sets. Basis Technologies is a member organization of Go Addressable.

Go Addressable has also announced that Epsilon, Fox Corp. and TransUnion have joined its association as supporting members. Now with more than a dozen members led by major TV distribution companies and supported by technology-driven organizations in the digital ecosystem, Go Addressable is advancing the effective use and benefits of addressable advertising and deterministic identity using aggregated data, and with a commitment to protecting personal privacy, through coordinated industry collaboration and education. The 5th annual Go Addressable Summit on Nov. 5, hosted with the Brand Safety Summit, will provide more information about these announcements, and will also showcase new addressable TV data from Advertiser Perceptions as well as a joint study with CIMM and Truthset. Requests for invitations are due on Oct. 31.

Understanding the total audience size for addressable campaigns that use deterministic identifiers has historically been a challenge. Audience counts for cable, satellite and digital video providers have been available separately in a variety of audience data systems without a unifying approach to rationalize all their data together in a way that automatically aggregates and de-duplicates audiences and households. As a result, advertisers have been using manual processes to gather data from each provider and counting how many customers they can reach in the U.S. on premium video services using deterministic identity for targeting. Blockgraph, Epsilon, Experian and TransUnion are the first companies to collaborate with Go Addressable to automate this planning process, thereby significantly reducing the work for advertisers from days to minutes. By pulling one aggregated count across all the nearly 70 million households reached by Go Addressable member companies, this planning process is dramatically simplified.

“Blockgraph, Epsilon, Experian and TransUnion all see the value in bringing to market an easy and efficient way for buyers to quickly size and refine audiences for addressable execution using the highest fidelity deterministic data to drive accuracy and performance,” said Tim Myers, executive director, Go Addressable. “These four companies, and hopefully others soon, have aligned with Go Addressable’s mission to maximize scale and simplify the process for planning, buying and activating addressable TV advertising.”

National Addressable Counts

The national addressable count initiative is an effort by Go Addressable to simplify the design and planning of addressable campaigns across the aggregated 69.5 million households (according to an April 2025 analysis by Blockgraph) of Comcast, Spectrum, DIRECTV Advertising, DISH Media, and the Ampersand addressable footprint (Ampersand is a member of Go Addressable). Targets can be sized using high-fidelity, deterministic data (i.e., addressable homes) for execution in premium video advertising —inclusive of delivery in traditional linear, on-demand and CTV offerings. Go Addressable members that provide TV programming and advertising services have made their respective privacy-focused, first-party data available for use with their video inventory —including live linear, CTV/streaming and on-demand (inclusive of “anywhere” apps and other digital delivery) — both owned and via partnerships. Household level de-duplication is done across all providers and inventory types to calculate the total unique reach potential of each target audience.

Advertisers’ benefits:

Uses the highest fidelity, deterministic data when creating and analyzing audiences.

Simplifies and streamlines audience development and planning for addressable TV campaigns.

Allows for targeting groups that use an advertiser's first-party data as well as third-party datasets such as age and income.

Provides a total universe of approximately 69.5 million households for maximum reach potential across a variety of age, education and income demographics.

“Go Addressable continues to play a vital role in uniting the industry and making addressable TV simpler, faster and more scalable for advertisers. This latest initiative brings us closer to true cross-platform consistency,” said Jason Manningham, CEO, Blockgraph. “At Blockgraph, we’re accelerating that progress with OnDemand and Instant Audiences—helping advertisers easily and securely connect data and instantly build deterministic, locally relevant audiences.”

“We’re excited to collaborate with Go Addressable to make addressable TV planning simpler and more predictable for marketers,” said Ali Mack, VP of AdTech, Experian Marketing Services. “Practical standards and shared workflows will give buyers a clear, consistent view of audience reach, with the speed and transparency they’ve been asking for.”

“TransUnion is joining Go Addressable out of a commitment to delivering high-quality, scalable identity solutions that empower marketers to reach the right audiences with confidence,” said Julie Clark, SVP of Media and Entertainment at TransUnion. “This collaboration enables marketers to leverage a robust and holistic identity graph that improves audience matching while also maintaining scale and reach.”

5th Annual Go Addressable Summit

Go Addressable will hold its 5th annual industry Summit on Day One of the Brand Safety Summit, hosted by 614 Group, on November 5-6 in New York. In addition to outlining the national addressable counts solution, the company will unveil new findings from two joint studies — one with Advertiser Perceptions, and another conducted in collaboration with CIMM and Truthset — alongside a number of relevant panels and thought-provoking speakers.

Advertiser Perceptions’ new research shows that:

Addressable TV continues momentum among advertisers for the fourth year in a row.

Over two in five advertisers plan to spend more on addressable TV in 2026.

Among survey respondents who haven’t used addressable TV, nearly two-thirds plan to start using it in 2026.

More than half of advertisers say they have seen improvements in simplicity of buying, measurement, and scale.





CIMM and Truthset will be revealing advertiser challenges to data-matching for campaigns that don’t utilize the deterministic audience targeting of addressable TV, but rather rely on IP address to reach an audience.

