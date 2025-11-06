NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Go Addressable (https://goaddressable.com), the industry trade group dedicated to advancing addressable TV advertising and its use of deterministic identity, today announced survey results showing that 43% of large advertisers expect to spend more on addressable TV in 2026. This is a significant jump from last year’s survey in which 37% said they would increase spend the following year. However, although half of agency professional respondents said they planned to increase addressable TV ad spend, a large majority of respondents working as in-house marketers at brands said that their spending would be flat in 2026. Basis Technologies is a member company of Go Addressable.

The addressable TV study unveils data about the potential growth of addressable TV advertising and the quality of products and offerings available to media professionals. It was conducted with research firm Advertiser Perceptions and completed in September 2025 using responses from more than 300 U.S. marketing professionals at agencies and brands who are responsible for $1 million or more in yearly ad spend. An infographic of the data is available at: https://goaddressable.com/report/addressable-tv-continues-its-momentum-among-advertisers-for-the-fourth-year-in-a-row.

Below are additional survey findings:

Among survey respondents who haven’t used addressable TV, nearly two-thirds (63%) plan to start using it in 2026.

The 63% of respondents who plan to start next year is a 53% increase from 2022 when only 41% said they plan to start the following year.

More than half of advertisers (57%) say they have seen improvements in simplicity of buying, measurement, and scale.

One-third (31%) of advertisers are “very satisfied” with current addressable TV advertising options, with 55% saying they are “somewhat satisfied.”

The 31% of respondents who are “very satisfied” in 2025 is a significant increase from the 18% who stated this in 2022.





“Addressable advertising execution has steadily increased in simplicity and adoption for brands and agencies for the past few years, and we believe this trend will continue,” said Tim Myers, executive director, Go Addressable. “Our survey with Advertiser Perceptions shows that the spend-drivers in addressable TV are measurement, programmatic execution and identity accuracy. Continued education, innovation and advancement in these areas will be the key to converting those who are still on the fence about this channel’s potential.”

For advertisers that want to capitalize on addressable TV advertising, Go Addressable offers this guidance:

When targeting an audience, use deterministic identifiers whenever possible to increase accuracy and campaign effectiveness.

Use addressable TV to efficiently increase reach — especially amongst lighter viewers.

Addressable TV is brand safe and fraud free due to its execution in premium inventory with deterministic identity.

eCPMs for addressable campaigns (eCPMs - those associated with the actual target segment impressions) are more efficient than linear TV eCPMs.

About Advertiser Perceptions

Advertiser Perceptions is the leader in providing research-based strategic market intelligence to the complex and dynamic media, advertising, and ad tech industries. Our curated, proprietary Ad PROS™ Network and deep relationships with the largest advertisers provide clients with an unbiased view of the market, their brand, and the competition. Our experts provide timely and actionable guidance enabling clients to improve their products and services, strengthen their brands, and drive more revenue. The largest, most innovative global media and ad technology businesses rely on Advertiser Perceptions.

About Go Addressable

Go Addressable is a trade organization led by TV distribution companies and cross-industry supporting members to help maximize the scale, impact, and value of TV as a marketing platform. Our mission is to further accelerate the advancement of addressable TV advertising in a way that is trusted, scalable and effective for advertisers to incorporate into their campaigns and for programmers looking to make their inventory addressable. Go Addressable will achieve this through advocacy and education within the industry; problem-solving and action around industry challenges; and by working to facilitate the use of addressable advertising campaigns for buyers and sellers of TV inventory. For more information on how to participate, please visit https://goaddressable.com.

Press Contact:

Anthony Loredo

anthony.loredo@basis.com

917-573-4157