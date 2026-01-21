Mr. Phase Converter Jay Yuergens of New Berlin, WI Compares Phase Converter Options in HelloNation

NEW BERLIN, Wis., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is the difference between a rotary phase converter, a static phase converter, and a digital phase converter? That’s the question answered in a HelloNation article featuring Jay Yuergens of North America Phase Converter Co. in New Berlin, WI. The article provides detailed guidance for readers trying to choose the best solution when their equipment requires three-phase power, but their building or home only offers single-phase power.

In the article, Yuergens outlines how each type of phase converter delivers power differently. He explains that selecting the right type ensures reliable equipment performance, while the wrong choice can result in poor efficiency or even equipment damage. By breaking down the differences between rotary phase converters, static phase converters, and digital phase converters, the article helps readers match the converter to the needs of their specific work environment.

The rotary phase converter is best suited for shops where multiple machines run throughout the day. They can handle all load types, including motor, CNC, inductive, or resistive loads. According to the article, this type creates three-phase power using an idler motor. It is a reliable and flexible option for small production spaces or fabrication shops where machines frequently start and stop. The rotary phase converter handles these varying demands well and can support one or multiple machines at a time.

For occasional, light-duty use, the article points to the static phase converter as a more basic solution. It helps start a three-phase motor by generating temporary three-phase power, but then runs the motor at reduced horsepower. A static phase converter works best for individual tools, such as a hobby-use table saw or drill press, that don’t require full torque. However, the article cautions that it’s not suitable for precision equipment or heavy loads.

For applications that demand precision, a digital phase converter delivers the cleanest, most stable power. Using solid-state electronics rather than moving parts, it generates the third phase with high voltage accuracy. In the HelloNation feature, Yuergens highlights that digital phase converters are ideal for CNC machines, automation equipment, and other voltage-sensitive systems. Because they respond quickly to load changes and use less idle power, they are also more efficient in energy-conscious settings.

The article goes beyond explaining how each phase converter functions. It also outlines how factors like maintenance, cost, space, and shop growth should influence the decision. A rotary phase converter may require occasional servicing due to its moving parts, while a digital phase converter is typically low-maintenance. A static phase converter may be less expensive up front, but might not deliver long-term value in high-demand settings.

Yuergens also notes that the choice depends heavily on how equipment is used in the real world. A single machine used now and then will have very different needs than a full production line running every day. Matching the phase converter to actual workflows and considering infrastructure, such as available amperage and panel capacity, can prevent avoidable issues like voltage drops or tripped breakers.

Whether a shop is just getting started or planning to scale up, understanding the differences between a rotary phase converter, a static phase converter, and a digital phase converter is critical. The article emphasizes that successful installation starts with evaluating how and where the power is needed. With the right information, choosing between three-phase power solutions becomes much clearer.

The article, The Differences of Rotary, Static, and Digital Phase Converters , features insights from Jay Yuergens, Mr. Phase Converter of New Berlin, WI, in HelloNation.

