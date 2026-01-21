Nerdio Accelerates Product Innovation and Growth Strategy with Four Executive Appointments

CHICAGO, IL, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nerdio, the automated end-user computing (EUC) platform transforming how organizations deploy and manage Microsoft Cloud technologies, today announced the appointment of four senior executives to its leadership team. These appointments reinforce Nerdio’s continued momentum and strategic focus on scaling product innovation, expanding go-to-market execution, accelerating revenue growth, and building world-class teams.

Over the past year, Nerdio has also expanded its global footprint, opening operations in several new regions across the globe, including the Benelux region, Southern Europe, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, and Japan.

As part of this leadership evolution, Joseph Landes, Nerdio’s Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer, will transition into the role of President. In this role, Landes will continue to provide executive leadership for Nerdio’s go-to-market efforts, with an increased focus on expanding the company’s most strategic partnerships and relationships while serving as a key external evangelist with customers, partners, and the broader industry.

The four executive appointments include:

Scott Manchester, Chief Product & Technology Officer (CPTO)

Bryan Law, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO)

Larry Sweeney, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO)

Matt Tavlin, Chief People Officer (CPO)

“These executive appointments reflect the scale of Nerdio’s opportunity and our commitment to building the most impactful, customer-driven platform in the end-user computing ecosystem,” said Vadim Vladimirskiy, Co-Founder and CEO of Nerdio. “Each of these leaders brings a rare combination of strategic vision and operational excellence that will help us accelerate innovation, deepen customer and partner value, and expand our leadership position in the market.”

Scott Manchester joins as Chief Product & Technology Officer

Manchester joins Nerdio as its Chief Product & Technology Officer (CPTO) and will own the company’s end-to-end product and technology strategy, bringing together product management, engineering, architecture, technology operations, and product support under a unified organization.

A 25-year Microsoft veteran, Manchester brings deep expertise in building and scaling cloud platforms, partnering with customers and ecosystems, and translating strategy into differentiated product outcomes. He has been a close Microsoft partner and sponsor to Nerdio since the company’s earliest days and is known for his customer-first leadership and ability to represent organizations through executive engagements, conferences, and strategic partnerships.

Bryan Law named Chief Marketing Officer

Nerdio also announced that Bryan Law has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), leading Nerdio’s global marketing strategy and execution across product marketing, demand generation, growth marketing, brand, communications, analytics, and go-to-market alignment.

Law joins Nerdio from SentinelOne, where he most recently served as CMO. He brings more than 20 years of experience across marketing, strategy, analytics, and eCommerce, including leadership roles at ZoomInfo (CMO), Salesforce, Google, Tableau, Rackspace, and Monitor Deloitte. He is widely known for building high-performing marketing organizations and translating strategy into measurable growth.

Larry Sweeney appointed as Chief Revenue Officer

Larry Sweeney, currently EVP of Enterprise Sales, will step into the role of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this expanded role, Sweeney will be accountable for Nerdio’s overall revenue and growth strategy and will now also oversee the company’s Customer Success organization, ensuring tighter alignment across sales execution, post-sale engagement, and customer outcomes.

Matt Tavlin joins as Chief People Officer

Nerdio also announced that Matt Tavlin has joined the company as Chief People Officer (CPO). Tavlin brings more than two decades of HR leadership experience, helping organizations build, scale, and engage teams through rapid growth phases. His career includes leadership roles at Cisco, VMware, Pure Storage, Cohesity, and Freshworks.

About Nerdio

Nerdio is a leading provider of powerful, simplified cloud management solutions for businesses of all sizes. Trusted by enterprise IT departments and managed service providers (MSPs) alike, Nerdio equips organizations with seamless, cost-effective management tools for Azure Virtual Desktop, Windows 365, and comprehensive Microsoft 365 solutions.

With thousands of customers worldwide, Nerdio accelerates cloud adoption, enabling companies to thrive in an era of hybrid work by providing modern, future-proof technology that adapts to evolving workplace needs.

For more information, please visit www.getnerdio.com.