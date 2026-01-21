Scrum Alliance Launches 2nd Coursera Specialization

DENVER, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scrum Alliance today announced the launch of Agile for the Modern Product Manager , its second Specialization on the Coursera platform. Designed for today's complex, AI-influenced product environment, the new Specialization equips product professionals with a broad, adaptable skill set that supports strategic decision-making, organizational enablement, and resilient delivery.

Scrum Alliance is committed to equipping professionals to be organizational enablers who understand strategy, delivery, and transformation as well as execution. In support of this commitment, Agile for the Modern Product Manager integrates agile principles, artificial intelligence, and data-driven practices into a practical product leadership toolkit. Learners develop the capabilities needed to operate across product discovery, delivery, and continuous improvement, while navigating uncertainty and enabling teams to deliver meaningful outcomes.

"This Specialization reflects what modern organizations need most right now," said Scrum Alliance Chief Product Officer Danielle deLuise. "Not just framework expertise, but professionals who can think systemically, leverage emerging technologies responsibly, and enable adaptability across teams and the organization."

"Product leadership today demands more than execution. It requires strategic thinking, adaptability, and the ability to work confidently with AI and data," said Marni Baker Stein, Chief Content Officer at Coursera. "With this new Specialization, Scrum Alliance is expanding their Coursera portfolio in a practical, accessible way, helping product professionals grow their impact and lead effectively in today's organizations."

The Specialization is ideal for product leaders, product managers, product teams, scrum product owners, project managers, business analysts, and anyone looking to expand their agile capabilities beyond a single role or framework.

Five on-demand, self-paced courses are included:

Get Started with Prompt Engineering . Learners build foundational prompt engineering skills to use generative AI more effectively. The course shows how precise prompts can streamline workflows, automate repetitive tasks, generate creative solutions, and uncover insights that support continuous improvement.

. Learners build foundational prompt engineering skills to use generative AI more effectively. The course shows how precise prompts can streamline workflows, automate repetitive tasks, generate creative solutions, and uncover insights that support continuous improvement. Agile Essentials . This course introduces the core principles and practices of agile product management. Learners explore collaborative, iterative ways of working that emphasize responsiveness, learning, and customer value.

. This course introduces the core principles and practices of agile product management. Learners explore collaborative, iterative ways of working that emphasize responsiveness, learning, and customer value. AI for Product Discovery and Strategy . Learners apply AI to product discovery, market analysis, and strategic decision-making. The course demonstrates how generative AI can transform data into insights that support objective prioritization and a clear, data-informed product vision.

. Learners apply AI to product discovery, market analysis, and strategic decision-making. The course demonstrates how generative AI can transform data into insights that support objective prioritization and a clear, data-informed product vision. AI for Product Owners . This course explores how generative AI can support product owners in activities such as analysis, forecasting, and drafting user stories, while reinforcing ethical use and the importance of human judgment and accountability.

. This course explores how generative AI can support product owners in activities such as analysis, forecasting, and drafting user stories, while reinforcing ethical use and the importance of human judgment and accountability. Metrics that Matter: Improving Product Outcomes . Learners focus on using meaningful metrics to support agile ways of working. Through expert insights, practical exercises, and knowledge checks, the course connects data to improved product and organizational outcomes.



Learners earn a Course Certificate for each completed course and an additional certificate upon completing the full Specialization.

This launch follows Scrum Alliance's first Coursera Specialization, Agile Coaching Essentials , introduced last year. That program focuses on mentoring, facilitation, coaching, and change leadership through courses including Introduction to Agile Coaching, Agile Coaching Skills, Becoming an Agile Coach, Coaching for Change: Making Agility Work, and Coaching for Transformation: Sustaining Change.

Together, these Specializations reflect the themes outlined in Scrum Alliance's 2025 Annual Report on the Era of Organizational Enablement. As organizations face accelerating AI adoption, global disruption, and constant change, Scrum Alliance continues to focus on developing professionals who enable resilience, adaptability, and sustainable success.

Featuring Scrum Alliance courses on the Coursera platform supports the organization's vision of Agile for Anyone™. By reaching learners in more places around the world with Coursera, Scrum Alliance is extending access to skills that foster collaboration, adaptability, and better outcomes for teams and organizations alike.

