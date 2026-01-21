Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute and American Oncology Network Welcome Endocrinologist Dr. Daryl Burrows and Nurse Practitioner Natalie Brown, APRN

HOT SPRINGS, Ark., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute (GCBI), a partner practice of American Oncology Network (AON), is pleased to announce the addition of Board-certified endocrinologist Daryl Burrows, MD, and advanced practice registered nurse Natalie Brown, APRN, expanding the practice’s services to now include endocrinology care for patients in the region.





The addition of Burrows and Brown introduces endocrinology services that were not previously available at Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute, allowing patients to receive specialized endocrine care alongside their oncology treatment in a single, community-based setting.

Dr. Burrows joins an experienced physician team that includes Drs. Timothy Webb, Robert Muldoon, Stephen “Fred” Divers, Lynn Cleveland, Lingyi Chen, Sunil Kakadia, Kristen Sager, Brad Baltz, Jim Chen, Tyler Fugere and Beau Hilton.

He earned his medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock, where he also completed an internal medicine residency and a fellowship in diabetes, endocrinology and metabolism. He is a member of the American Medical Association, the American College of Physicians, the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists and the Endocrine Society.

“I am excited to join Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute and to help expand the care available to patients through the addition of endocrinology services,” said Dr. Burrows. “Providing comprehensive, patient-centered care close to home is essential, and this new service allows patients to access specialized endocrine treatment within the same trusted community practice.”

Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute also welcomed Natalie Brown, APRN to its advanced practitioner team. She earned a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Central Arkansas in Conway and has nearly 15 years of nursing experience, including 10 years in endocrinology.

With 11 medical oncologists, one endocrinologist, and six advance practice providers across 11 locations in Arkansas, Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute offers comprehensive cancer care, including diagnosis, treatment, clinical trials, survivorship and patient support. The addition of endocrinology services further enhances the practice’s ability to deliver coordinated, whole-patient care close to home.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Burrows and Natalie Brown to Genesis and to introduce endocrinology services for our patients,” said Robert Muldoon, MD, PhD. “Their expertise significantly expands the care we can provide and reflects our commitment to meeting more of our patients’ needs within our community.”

“Expanding access to specialized services like endocrinology is a meaningful step forward for patients,” said Stephen “Fred” Divers, MD, medical oncologist at Genesis and AON’s chief medical officer. “Dr. Burrows and Natalie Brown strengthen Genesis’ care team and support AON’s mission to deliver high-quality, patient-first community care.”

Burrows and Brown are now seeing patients at the Genesis Hot Springs—Higdon Ferry clinic.

For more information about American Oncology Network, visit AONcology.com. To learn more about Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute, visit genesiscancerblood.com.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON’s rapidly expanding network represents more than 300 providers practicing across 20 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit AONcology.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.

About Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute

Specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and hematology, Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute (GCBI) is recognized for providing expert cancer care in Arkansas. The highly trained physicians, clinicians and staff are committed to ensuring the best possible outcomes for their patients. The medical oncology/hematology physicians at Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute include Dr. Brad Baltz, Dr. Jim Chen, Dr. R. Timothy Webb, Dr. Robert T. Muldoon, Dr. Stephen “Fred” Divers, Dr. A. Lynn Cleveland, Dr. Lingyi Chen, Dr. Sunil Kakadia, Dr. Kristen Sager, Dr. Tyler Fugere, Dr. Beau Hilton. The practice also includes Endocrinologist, Dr. Daryl Burrows. Learn more at genesiscancerblood.com.

