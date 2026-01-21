Seakeeper Ride, Barletta Boats Elevate Boating Experience with Introduction of Industry-First Stabilization Technology for Pontoons

FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boaters can now enjoy a noticeably smoother, more comfortable day on the water thanks to a new partnership between Seakeeper, Inc., the leader in marine motion control, and Barletta Boats, one of North America’s fastest‑growing pontoon manufacturers. The companies announced today that Seakeeper Ride™ is coming to the pontoon market for the first time—an advancement that significantly enhances comfort, stability, and on‑water confidence across fresh and saltwater applications.

Seakeeper Ride eliminates up to 70% of underway pitch and roll on boats ~19-55 ft. and has become widely adopted in the recreational boating industry since its launch in 2022. To bring Seakeeper Ride to the pontoon category, Barletta engineered subtle updates to the aft running surface and added a dedicated mounting system—ensuring the technology performs at its best on every equipped model. And with new pontoon-specific software, Seakeeper Ride doesn’t just smooth the ride—it changes how the boat feels on the water, adding the banked, predictable turns boaters love on traditional monohulls.

“Seakeeper Ride is rapidly becoming the minimum expectation on boats in our current segments, and the pontoon industry has been massively underserved from a stabilization standpoint,” said Seakeeper President and CEO Andrew Semprevivo. “We’ve always had the goal of transforming the boating experience for all boaters, so entering the pontoon market was a natural next step for us. We’re thrilled to partner with Barletta to usher pontoons into a new era, one where pontoons are even higher performing and safer and where big water or saltwater use is welcomed.”

Seakeeper Ride’s software leverages a proprietary variable gain algorithm to optimally eliminate pitch, roll, and yaw on boats of all types and in all sea conditions without special tuning or calibration by the operator. Custom adaptations specifically refined for pontoons enable the boat to naturally bank into turns like monohull vessels, increasing maneuverability and comfort for all on board. The system also effortlessly keeps the boat level, counteracting an unbalanced layout or shifting in weight as passengers move about the boat.



“At Barletta, we’re obsessed with improving the on-water experience in ways our customers can feel every single time they leave the dock,” said Jeff Haradine, President of Barletta Boats. “Partnering with Seakeeper Ride allows us to bring breakthrough stabilization technology to our pontoons for the first time, making the industry’s smoothest ride even smoother, the handling more natural, and the entire experience more comfortable for everyone onboard. Innovation isn’t just something we talk about—it’s something we build into every boat we create, and this partnership is an exciting extension of that commitment.”

Barletta Boats will offer Seakeeper Ride on the 23 Lusso and 25 Lusso models, with plans to integrate into additional models in the future, making it the first pontoon manufacturer to offer the complete underway stabilization technology. A Seakeeper Ride-equipped Barletta Boats 25 Lusso will be on display at the Minneapolis Boat Show from January 22 – 25, 2026 in the Minneapolis Convention Center.

About Seakeeper Ride

Seakeeper Ride is the first-of-its-kind Vessel Attitude Control System (VACS), eliminating up to 70% of pitch and roll underway to dramatically improve the performance of vessels up to ~55 ft. A segment of Seakeeper, Inc., the global leader in marine motion control, Seakeeper Ride was launched in 2022 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida. For more information, visit ride.seakeeper.com.

About Barletta Boats

Barletta Boats is a premium marine manufacturer founded in 2017 with a focus on high-quality, innovative products, unrivaled customer experience and strong dealer relationships. Headquartered in Bristol, Ind., Barletta Boats is the fastest-growing company in the pontoon segment with an expansive network of dealer partners across the United States and Canada. The Barletta Boat lineup includes the Reserve, Lusso, Corsa, Cabrio, and Aria series. Visit www.barlettapontoonboats.com for more information. Barletta Pontoon Boats is a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO), a manufacturer of premium outdoor lifestyle products. For more information visit www.winnebagoind.com.

