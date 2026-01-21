Renx Enterprises Advances Compost Strategy with Entry into Premium Consumer End Markets

Miami, FL, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RenX Enterprises Corp. (NASDAQ: RENX) (“RenX” or the “Company”) today announced that it has begun delivering compost material to a new customer serving the premium bagged soils and growing media market in South Florida. The initial deliveries represent an important operational milestone for the Company as it advances its strategy to expand compost sales beyond traditional bulk applications and into higher-value, consumer-facing end markets.

The new customer relationship reflects RenX’s progress in upgrading its processing capabilities and improving product consistency through recently deployed equipment. These operational enhancements have enabled the Company to meet more stringent quality specifications and pursue new customer segments that were previously inaccessible.

Management views this development as further validation of RenX’s compost product quality and its strategy to move up the value chain by targeting customers with differentiated end-market exposure. The Company expects that continued equipment optimization and throughput improvements will support additional customer acquisition opportunities over time.

“This is a great example of how our investments in infrastructure and equipment are translating directly into new commercial relationships,” said David Villarreal, Chief Executive Officer of RenX Enterprises. “As we continue our strategy to refine our operations, we should be well positioned to expand into markets that demand higher quality inputs and offer more attractive long-term economics.”

RenX continues to focus on disciplined operational execution, expanding its customer base, and building a scalable platform to support future growth across compost, engineered soils, and related end markets.

About RenX Enterprises Corp.

RenX Enterprises Corp. is a technology-driven environmental processing and sustainable materials company focused on producing value-added compost, engineered soils, and specialty growing media for agricultural, commercial, and consumer end markets. The Company’s platform is differentiated by its use of advanced milling and material-processing technology, including a licensed Microtec system, to precisely size, refine, and condition organic inputs into consistent, high-performance soil substrates. This technology-enabled approach allows RenX to move beyond traditional waste-to-value operations and manufacture engineered growing media with repeatable quality and defined specifications.

RenX’s core operations are anchored by a permitted 80+ acre organics processing facility in Myakka City, Florida, where the Company integrates organics processing, advanced milling, blending, and in-house logistics to support the localized production of proprietary soil substrates and potting media. By optimizing products for regional feedstocks and customer requirements, RenX is able to shorten supply chains, enhance quality control, and improve unit economics while serving higher-value end markets. The Company also owns a portfolio of legacy real estate assets acquired prior to its strategic transformation, which it intends to monetize over time and redeploy toward its technology-driven environmental processing platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are or may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding expanding the Company’s compost sales beyond traditional bulk applications and into higher-value, consumer-facing end markets; upgrading processing capabilities and improving product consistency; pursuing new customer segments that were previously inaccessible; moving up the value chain by targeting customers with differentiated end-market exposure; continued equipment optimization and throughput improvements supporting additional customer acquisition opportunities over time; investments in infrastructure and equipment translating directly into new commercial relationships; continuing to refine operations; being positioned to expand into markets that demand higher quality inputs and offer more attractive long-term economics; continuing to focus on disciplined operational execution, expanding the customer base, and building a scalable platform to support future growth across compost, engineered soils, and related end markets; the Company moving beyond traditional waste-to-value operations to manufacture engineered growing media with repeatable quality and defined specifications; shortening supply chains, enhancing quality control, and improving unit economics while serving higher-value end markets; and monetizing over time assets and redeploying toward its technology-driven environmental processing platform the Company’s portfolio of legacy real estate assets.

These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors the Company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to expand compost sales beyond traditional bulk applications into bagged materials and engineered soils; the Company’s ability to continue its progress in upgrading its processing capabilities and improving product consistency; the Company’s ability to enter into new commercial relationships in consumer-facing end markets that demand higher quality inputs and offer more attractive long-term economics; the Company’s ability to continue to refine its processing operations; the Company’s ability to achieve cash flow positivity; the Company’s ability to advance monetization initiatives across its real estate and legacy asset portfolio; the Company’s ability to maintain adequate liquidity and working capital; the Company’s reliance on third-party technologies and partners; the availability and cost of feedstock and other inputs; market acceptance of engineered growing media products; general economic and market conditions; and other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

Media Inquiries:

info@sgdevco.com