Check Point Introduces AI-Driven Exposure Management to Close the Cyber Security Remediation Gap

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader in cyber security solutions, today announced Check Point Exposure Management, a new approach designed to help organizations defend against AI-era attacks by turning fragmented exposure data into prioritized, actionable, and safe remediation.

Powered by Cyberint, Veriti, and Check Point’s global threat visibility, Exposure Management delivers real-time situational awareness by unifying threat intelligence, dark-web insights, attack surface visibility, exploitability context, and automated remediation, at a time when attackers increasingly use automation and AI to move faster than traditional security operations can respond.

“Security teams are flooded with intelligence but still struggle to turn insight into action and reduce risk using their existing security investments,” said Yochai Corem, Vice President of Exposure Management at Check Point Software Technologies. “Exposure Management closes that gap by combining real-world threat intelligence with safe, automated remediation, helping organizations reduce risk faster while preparing for AI-driven attacks.”

As attackers scale and automate, remediation across many organizations remains slow and manual. Disconnected tools, siloed teams, and reliance on static severity scores continue to leave critical exposures unaddressed, widening the cyber security remediation gap and increasing the likelihood of successful exploitation.

This approach aligns with Gartner’s Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) framework, which emphasizes continuous correlation of real-world attacker behavior with enterprise assets. By connecting intelligence, exposure context, and remediation, Check Point enables organizations to prioritize and close the exposures that pose the greatest risk before attackers can act.

Designed to operate across existing environments, Check Point Exposure Management integrates with more than 75 security controls across approximately 90 percent of the largest security vendors, spanning network, endpoint, cloud, email, identity, and operating system layers. This breadth of integration reflects Check Point’s Open Garden approach, enabling organizations to reduce risk using the tools they already rely on while minimizing operational complexity.

Together, these capabilities enable organizations to move from visibility to validated action across their entire attack surface.

Check Point Exposure Management is built on three tightly integrated layers:

Threat Intelligence : Check Point leverages unmatched global visibility to map the attacker ecosystem, tracking active campaigns, exploited vulnerabilities, malicious infrastructure, and high-risk indicators based on real-world attacks observed across the industry’s broadest set of sources.

: Check Point leverages unmatched global visibility to map the attacker ecosystem, tracking active campaigns, exploited vulnerabilities, malicious infrastructure, and high-risk indicators based on real-world attacks observed across the industry’s broadest set of sources. Vulnerability Prioritization : The platform automatically discovers the organization’s attack surface using built-in scanners and integrates with industry-standard tools to prioritize exposures based on real-world exploitability, business context, and existing security controls, including continuous assessment of security effectiveness.

: The platform automatically discovers the organization’s attack surface using built-in scanners and integrates with industry-standard tools to prioritize exposures based on real-world exploitability, business context, and existing security controls, including continuous assessment of security effectiveness. Safe Remediation: Check Point Exposure Management goes beyond prioritization by safely reconfiguring existing security controls through APIs. Validated actions such as virtual patching, IPS activation, and indicator enforcement enable consistent remediation at scale with minimal operational friction.





“Exposure management has become essential as organizations struggle to operationalize vulnerability data,” said Michelle Abraham, Senior Research Director, Security and Trust, IDC. “Check Point’s approach stands out by combining deep intelligence, brand protection, and safe, automated mitigations to move from insight to action faster.”

With its intelligence-driven, action-oriented approach, Check Point Exposure Management helps organizations stay ahead of AI-era attackers by continuously reducing exposure before it can be exploited.

Check Point is also unveiling the State of Exposure Management 2026 Report, which highlights the strategic shift security leaders must make as exposure volume accelerates beyond traditional operational capacity. Explore the report here: https://checkpoint.cyberint.com/state-of-exposure-management

Availability

Check Point Exposure Management is available immediately.

To learn more, visit: www.checkpoint.com/exposure-management



About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading protector of digital trust, utilizing AI-powered cyber security solutions to safeguard over 100,000 organizations globally. Through its Infinity Platform and an open garden ecosystem, Check Point’s prevention-first approach delivers industry-leading security efficacy while reducing risk. Employing a hybrid mesh network architecture with SASE at its core, the Infinity Platform unifies the management of on-premises, cloud, and workspace environments to offer flexibility, simplicity and scale for enterprises and service providers.



