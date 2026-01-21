LiveWorld Announces Human-Led, AI-Powered Strategy & 2026 Solutions Roadmap

CAMPBELL, Calif. and NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVWD). For nearly three decades, LiveWorld has helped pharmaceutical brands unlock the power of human conversation by leveraging technology. Today, the company announced its Human-Led, AI-Powered Strategy & Solutions Roadmap for 2026, expanding that mission with a new generation of AI-driven capabilities designed to make engagement smarter, insights deeper, decisions stronger, and compliance safer, while ensuring humanity is elevated, not diminished, in healthcare.

The roadmap introduces seven AI-powered solutions, including offerings available today and additional launches planned across the first half of 2026. Together, they position LiveWorld as a strategic partner for healthcare marketers navigating the rapidly evolving AI-enabled landscape.

“LiveWorld is not new to AI and we’re not simply layering it onto existing workflows,” said Peter Friedman, CEO and Chairman of LiveWorld. “We’ve spent decades operationalizing the partnership between humans and technology in one of the most regulated industries in the world. Our human-led, AI-powered approach brings a safer, smarter, and more trusted form of AI to healthcare marketing; one that helps brands engage more deeply, act more confidently, and scale responsibly.”

A Different AI Story. Built for Healthcare

As AI adoption accelerates across pharma and healthcare, trust, governance, accuracy, and compliance, all while building human connection and empathy, remain the industry’s biggest challenges. LiveWorld sits at the intersection of all five.

With decades of experience managing millions of patient, caregiver, APP, and HCP conversations, years of human-reviewed insights, and a long history in software platform development, LiveWorld brings something rare to healthcare marketing AI: verified, contextualized, human-understood conversation data, paired with deep regulatory expertise, operational rigor, and software innovation.

This foundation allows LiveWorld to solve the hardest problem in healthcare marketing AI: how to scale intelligence without sacrificing empathy, credibility, or trust.

“This is not just a technology update; it’s a business transformation story,” said Matthew Hammer, VP Marketing and Account Services, “While many AI announcements focus just on efficiency, our focus goes beyond that to better decision-making, safer engagement, stronger brand strategies, and deeper insight discovery in environments where the stakes are high.”

LiveWorld AI Strategy

LiveWorld’s approach to AI is Human-Led, AI-Powered and built for healthcare marketing. From the beginning, we’ve believed technology should serve the human experience, empowering people to create greater value, make better decisions, and engage more meaningfully. That philosophy has shaped our model for nearly three decades, blending human expertise with platforms, tools, and intelligent automation.

LiveWorld has worked with AI and automation for more than 20 years, waiting until the technology was truly capable of delivering real, practical value in regulated healthcare environments. That moment is now.

Our AI strategy is intentionally designed around real business outcomes, not experimentation for its own sake. We focus on applying AI where it meaningfully improves efficiency and, more importantly, amplifies human judgment, insight, and performance. We believe the strongest solutions get three things right: the human–AI balance, the data that fuels the intelligence, and the AI itself. LiveWorld brings all three together delivering AI that works in the real world, because it’s guided by humans who understand healthcare.

LiveWorld 2026 AI Solutions Roadmap

Today, LiveWorld is rolling out its AI product roadmap, which includes:

Available Today

1) AI Brand Reputation Reports

A smarter, more powerful way to understand brand reputation in an AI-driven world. These human-guided, AI-optimized reports evaluate brand visibility, sentiment, credibility, and risk across leading AI answer engines—delivering prioritized recommendations to strengthen competitive position while reducing reputational exposure.

2) New: AI Chatbot Moderation

Already trusted by top 10 pharmaceutical brands, LiveWorld’s human-led AI chatbot moderation ensures patient, APP, and HCP conversations across major AI platforms remain compliant, accurate, and aligned with brand integrity. Every interaction is reviewed and refined, teaching the bot as it learns so performance improves with each conversation.

Coming in Q1 2026

3, 4 & 5) Three new AI solutions that give brands a more powerful way to manage and understand the AI-enabled web.

6) A new, deeper way to understand customers through human-led AI intelligence.

Coming in Q2 2026

7) A new approach to learning and discovery that transforms how healthcare marketers uncover insight and opportunity.

Learn more about the LiveWorld AI strategy and solutions roadmap at www.liveworld.com/AI

Establishing a New Standard for AI in Healthcare Marketing

With this roadmap, LiveWorld is establishing Human-Led, AI-Powered as the right model for healthcare marketing AI; one that prioritizes safety, governance, and trust while unlocking new value from AI at scale.

LiveWorld already has top 10 pharma clients actively using its AI-powered solutions today, validating both the demand and the delivery of its approach. Backed by nearly 30 years of combining human expertise with advanced technology, the company is uniquely positioned for this moment.

“The future of healthcare marketing isn’t AI replacing humans,” added Peter Friedman, “It’s humans and AI working together, empowering healthcare marketers to make engagement safer, smarter, and more meaningful for everyone involved.”

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld is a Human-Led, AI-Powered healthcare marketing agency and technology partner that helps regulated brands safely and effectively engage in social and digital channels. As a social-first digital agency and software company, LiveWorld unlocks the full potential of social and digital media to transform customer relationships through integrated compliance, engagement, and insight solutions.

Built for the complexity of healthcare and pharma, LiveWorld delivers proactive compliance, expert-led social media content moderation, dynamic community engagement, and AI-powered insights grounded in real-world human conversations. Its proprietary platforms and services combine advanced AI with healthcare-trained professionals to deliver genuine human connections, ensure accuracy, reduce risk, and surface insights that generic AI tools cannot.

LiveWorld is headquartered in Campbell, California, with an additional office in New York City. Learn more at www.liveworld.com and follow @LiveWorld.

LiveWorld Contact

PR Contact:

Matthew Hammer

LiveWorld

mhammer@liveworld.com

(737) 212-9739