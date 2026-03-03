LiveWorld Launches Integrated GEO, AIO and SEO Search Optimization for Healthcare and Pharma Brands

CAMPBELL, Calif. and NEW YORK, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVWD). LiveWorld today announced the launch of LiveWorld integrated GEO, AIO & SEO search optimization services, a purpose-built solution designed to help healthcare and other regulated brands maintain visibility, accuracy, and authority as search rapidly shifts toward AI-generated answers.

As patients and healthcare professionals increasingly rely on AI-generated summaries to interpret symptoms, treatments, and clinical information, the stakes for healthcare marketers have changed. Inaccurate or incomplete AI answers can shape real-world decisions, influence treatment perceptions, and introduce compliance risk. Traditional SEO strategies alone no longer provide sufficient insight or control over how brands are represented in AI-driven discovery environments.

The Company announced its new solutions:

1) SEO & AI Search Audit and Competitor Benchmarking

LiveWorld audits traditional search and AI discovery platforms to benchmark visibility, assess technical and on-page SEO, and pinpoint risk and opportunity across both links and AI-generated answers.

2) AI Prompt Discovery & Keyword Research

LiveWorld maps the prompts, questions, and entities driving AI responses to keyword strategy, creating an actionable blueprint that boosts AI visibility while protecting clinical accuracy and alignment.

3) AI-Optimized Content Enhancement & Creation

With AI-assisted workflow and human review, LiveWorld refines and develops compliant content built to win in search results and AI overviews, strengthening authority, citations, and brand integrity in regulated markets.



For healthcare brands, this shift introduces a new layer of reputational and regulatory complexity. AI systems may summarize outdated information, misinterpret clinical nuance, or cite content without appropriate context. Many organizations have limited visibility into how generative systems reference, interpret, or potentially misrepresent their content.

LiveWorld’s AI & SEO search optimization services address this gap with a healthcare-ready, human-led, AI-powered framework that unifies traditional SEO and AI optimization under a single strategic model. Rather than approaching AI search as a technical evolution, LiveWorld reframes it as a strategic and reputational priority, one that requires governance, clinical sensitivity, and ongoing oversight.

“As AI-generated answers increasingly influence how patients, APPs and HCPs find information, brands need a new approach to search optimization,” said Matthew Hammer, VP of Marketing & Account Services at LiveWorld. “Our AI & SEO search optimization solution helps healthcare organizations stay visible in AI-driven environments while maintaining the accuracy, authority, and compliance their audiences depend on.”

LiveWorld’s new product builds on the company’s recently announced 2026 Human-Led, AI-Powered strategy and solutions roadmap.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld is a Human-Led, AI-Powered digital marketing agency and software company. We unlock the full potential of social and digital media to transform customer relationships through integrated compliance, engagement, and insight solutions.

Built for the complexity of healthcare and pharma, LiveWorld delivers proactive compliance, expert-led social media content moderation, dynamic community engagement, and AI-powered insights grounded in real-world human conversations. Its proprietary platforms and services combine advanced AI with healthcare-trained professionals to deliver genuine human connections, ensure accuracy, reduce risk, and surface insights that generic AI tools cannot.

LiveWorld is headquartered in Campbell, California, with an additional office in New York City. Learn more at www.liveworld.com and follow @LiveWorld.