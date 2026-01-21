New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Nears Roadmap Phase 2 Completion with Investor-Base Over 18,800





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new crypto project is gaining momentum as it approaches an important milestone on its roadmap. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is preparing to finalize Phase 2 of development while its investor-base continues to expand. Activity around the project has increased during Q1 as users position early for what many expect to be a major protocol launch later in the year.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Gains Visibility

Mutuum Finance is building a decentralized lending protocol on Ethereum. The design targets traders and investors who want to borrow capital without selling their long-term crypto positions. Users will be able to supply assets to earn yield or post collateral to access liquidity. The model appeals to market participants who rotate capital during bullish cycles and want both leverage and cash flow.

As development moved forward, participation in the ecosystem expanded. The project has raised more than $19.8M in early access, and over 18,800 investors have taken positions in the token ahead of the protocol’s first deployment phase. These numbers reflect steady accumulation and growing interest from users looking for new crypto opportunities before visibility increases.

The MUTM token is priced at $0.04 during Phase 7 of the presale. The presale follows a structured format with defined pricing tiers and a confirmed launch price of $0.06. This gives early participants a clear valuation framework before the token lists and before the lending protocol is active.

The presale began in early 2025 at a price of $0.01. Since then, the token has surged 300% as stages advanced. Each stage has its own allocation, and the price increases as supply moves into user wallets. This pricing model has attracted users who prefer predictable entry points instead of open-ended ICO structures.

Distribution Mechanics

Token distribution data is another major topic for the community. The total supply of MUTM is 4B tokens. Out of this supply, 45.5% is allocated for the presale, which equals approximately 1.82B tokens. A significant share of these tokens has already been sold throughout the earlier phases of the presale.

The structured presale model introduces natural supply tightening. As tokens leave the sale pool and enter user wallets, the remaining allocation becomes more scarce. This is one reason Phase 7 has been accelerating faster than previous stages. Many new crypto investors prefer securing tokens before later pricing tiers activate.

The project has also introduced card payments for users who do not want to interact with wallets directly. This expands access to non-technical users and has contributed to the growth in holder count. The number of investors passing 18,800 marks an important moment for distribution. A broad holder-base is beneficial for a DeFi crypto asset entering a utility phase because it reduces concentration risk and supports future liquidity.





Roadmap Phase 2 and V1 Activation Fuel Excitement

The roadmap has become a central driver of attention. According to the team , Phase 2 covers development of core lending components, security audits, token distribution, and testnet preparation. Mutuum Finance confirmed that Phase 2 is nearing completion as the protocol prepares for the V1 rollout sequence.

V1 will begin with a testnet deployment that will allow users to interact with borrowing, lending, and liquidation systems in a controlled environment. After testing and security verification are finalized, the mainnet activation will follow. Once V1 is live, real usage data will emerge, including borrowing demand, supply yields, collateral rates, and oracle activity. These are the metrics that shape valuation for DeFi lending protocols.

The transition into V1 is one of the most anticipated events for the project. Many DeFi tokens gain visibility during this period because the market begins shifting from narrative-based valuation to usage-based valuation. For a new cryptocurrency still priced under $1, this phase often introduces new price discovery and increased liquidity interest.

Growing Interest from Early Market Participants

As Phase 7 accelerates, more investors are positioning before the protocol becomes fully visible to broader crypto markets. Many of the most active token launches in the past saw their strongest participation during late stages of presale events, as users recognized that the pricing window was closing.

Mutuum Finance is now approaching the same window. With the $19.8M funding milestone within reach, Phase 7 advancing, and Phase 2 nearing completion, the project is now viewed as one of the notable top crypto launch candidates heading into Q3. The combination of structured supply, expanding user-base, and clear roadmap execution has placed the token on watchlists across communities tracking DeFi crypto developments.

With V1 deployment ahead and final allocations tightening, attention around the project continues to grow. Investors seeking new crypto assets with utility-driven value flows are watching closely as Mutuum Finance prepares to move into its next crypto roadmap phase.