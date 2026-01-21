SoundHound AI Partners With Leading Technology Advisory Firm, Bridgepointe Technologies to Expand Enterprise AI Adoption





SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice and conversational AI, today announced that it is partnering with leading national tech advisory and consulting firm, Bridgepointe Technologies, to bring its transformative enterprise AI solutions to Bridgepointe’s vast customer base. This collaboration is set to drive broader adoption of key SoundHound technologies, including the Amelia 7 AI agent platform and its AI-powered Autonomics platform.

Bridgepointe is the trusted advisor to over 12,000 companies, including clients such as Marriott, Dunkin’, and Toyota. The firm uses its deep industry experience, internal engineering expertise, and access to top-tier technology suppliers to help businesses accelerate critical IT project deployment and deliver significant cost reductions.

Bridgepointe’s expansive team of expert advisors, consultants, and engineers will guide businesses on how to work strategically and effectively in implementing game-changing autonomous AI tools.

SoundHound’s technology is designed to handle a broad variety of customer and employee interactions, including task completion, information retrieval, transaction processing, and more.

“The demand for enterprise-ready AI is growing rapidly, and our clients are looking for solutions that deliver measurable impact,” said Scott Kinka, Chief Strategy Officer at Bridgepointe Technologies. “By partnering with SoundHound, we can provide our clients with access to Amelia 7 and the Autonomics platform, empowering them to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and confidently embrace next-generation conversational AI and IT automation.”

“Enterprise leaders aren't just looking for AI just to say they’ve implemented it. They're looking for solutions that integrate seamlessly and deliver measurable ROI fast,” said Steve Plunkett, Vice President, Global Partnerships and Channel Sales, SoundHound AI. “By partnering with Bridgepointe Technologies, we open up a crucial channel for implementation. Their advisory expertise ensures that our cutting-edge platforms, like Amelia 7 and Autonomics, don't just get adopted, but are strategically deployed to solve the most complex customer experience and IT challenges.”

Amelia 7

The Amelia 7 platform can handle complex multi-step user queries by orchestrating multiple AI agents with specific functions to answer questions, execute transactions, and resolve problems via text or voice, without the need for human intervention.

And unlike other agentic platforms, Amelia’s AI agents come with best-in-class automatic speech recognition (ASR), which means they can easily understand human speech, allowing customers to get things done just by speaking naturally – as they would to a person.

Amelia 7’s AI Agents use Agentic+ – a flexible combination of generative AI, multi-agent autonomous orchestration, traditional deterministic models, and human-in-the-loop to complete tasks based on the best possible path to the right response.

Autonomics

SoundHound’s AI-powered Autonomics platform evolves traditional IT infrastructure monitoring into a self-healing system that detects, diagnoses, and resolves problems automatically. It enables the AI-driven, end-to-end automation of IT systems through a single pane of glass.

Unlike traditional IT Infrastructure monitoring, Autonomics allows a user to understand why an issue occurred and to resolve it fast, turning existing IT tools into an automated, digital first self-healing system that detects, diagnoses, and resolves problems.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice and conversational AI, delivers solutions that allow businesses to offer superior experiences to their customers. Built on proprietary technology, SoundHound’s voice AI delivers best-in-class speed and accuracy in numerous languages to product creators and service providers across retail, financial services, healthcare, automotive, smart devices, and restaurants. The company’s various groundbreaking AI-driven products include Smart Answering, Smart Ordering, Dynamic Drive-Thru, and the Amelia Platform, which powers AI Agents for enterprise. In addition, SoundHound Chat AI, a powerful voice assistant with integrated Generative AI, and Autonomics, a category-leading operations platform that automates IT processes, have allowed SoundHound to power millions of products and services, and processes billions of interactions each year for world-class businesses.

About Bridgepointe Technologies

Bridgepointe Technologies is a leading tech advisory firm that provides mid-market and enterprise companies with the better way to buy, manage and implement technology. Founded in 2002, the firm has helped over 12,000 companies discover the difference our deep experience and proven process makes. The firm offers a full range of strategic solutions and services, including Lifecycle Management and Customer Experience.

