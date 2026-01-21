Roofing Expert Emerson Reeves of Marietta, GA, Explains What to Know Before Filing a Roof Insurance Claim for HelloNation

MARIETTA, Ga., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What should I do before filing a roof insurance claim? A recent HelloNation article featuring Roofing Expert Emerson Reeves of Emerson Home Services Roofing in Marietta, GA, explains the essential steps homeowners should take before contacting their insurance provider. Reeves shares that filing a claim involves more than making a quick call. It requires careful inspection, documentation, and timing to prevent claim denial or limited coverage.

According to the HelloNation article, the first and most important step is to schedule a professional roof inspection. Reeves emphasizes that not every missing shingle, ceiling stain, or cracked tile qualifies as storm-related damage. Many homeowners mistake normal wear for insurable events, which can create problems later. A licensed roofing contractor can determine whether the damage was caused by a specific storm or by gradual aging. A written inspection report becomes crucial proof when submitting a claim.

The article explains that insurance companies require clear, dated evidence of what caused the damage. Reeves points out that insurers review both the extent of the problem and the roof’s condition before the event. If the roof was already old or near the end of its life, the insurer might reduce or deny coverage. Photos, notes, and measurements from the inspection help support the claim. For anyone asking, “How do I know if roof damage is covered by insurance?” the answer depends on being able to prove that the cause was sudden and weather-related.

Reeves also warns that not every visible mark or dent justifies filing a claim. Some hail or wind events leave behind small cosmetic issues that do not affect the roof’s function. Filing for these minor problems can waste time and complicate the process. Reviewing the inspection report first helps homeowners decide whether the damage qualifies under their policy’s definition of “covered loss.”

Once the inspection is complete, Reeves recommends reviewing the homeowner’s policy in full. Each policy contains language about deductibles, depreciation, exclusions, and coverage limits. Many homeowners overlook details that explain when replacement cost coverage applies or when depreciation is deducted. Understanding these terms before filing a claim prevents surprises and gives homeowners a clear idea of what to expect.

Reeves advises that gathering evidence is another key step before calling the insurance company. This includes photos of the roof from several angles, copies of estimates, and a written report from the roofer. Local weather data or storm reports from the date of the incident can also help confirm the timing. Homeowners often ask, “What information do I need for a roof claim?” Reeves explains that the more proof you can provide about when and how the damage occurred, the better your chances of a smooth approval process.

When you contact your insurance company, Reeves suggests letting them know that a professional inspection has already been completed. This shows that you have taken the correct steps before filing. The insurer will likely send its own adjuster, but your roofer’s documentation provides a valuable reference. Reeves adds that it can help to have your roofer present during the adjuster’s visit to ensure important details are not overlooked.

Timing also plays an important role. Most policies require that roof claims be filed within a certain period after the damage occurs, often thirty to sixty days. Reeves explains that waiting too long can weaken your case, especially if more storms happen in the meantime. Filing too early, before you understand the full scope of the damage, can also cause confusion or duplicate claims. Filing once, with complete documentation, creates a clearer and more accurate record. For those wondering, “How long do I have to file a roof claim?” the answer depends on your policy, but acting within the first month is generally safest.

Communication during the process is equally important. Reeves recommends keeping copies of every email, letter, and estimate shared between you, your contractor, and the insurer. Taking notes on phone conversations, including names and dates, helps maintain an accurate timeline. This record can resolve disputes later if questions arise about timing or coverage.

Reeves also cautions homeowners not to start major roof repairs before receiving claim approval. Temporary measures, such as covering leaks with tarps or clearing debris, are usually fine, but full repairs can interfere with the adjuster’s ability to inspect the damage. Homeowners should always ask what short-term steps the insurer allows while waiting for approval.

Finally, Reeves reminds readers that each claim affects future insurance rates. Filing several claims within a short time can raise premiums or reduce eligibility for future coverage. For smaller issues that cost less than the deductible, it may be wiser to handle repairs out of pocket. Reeves suggests consulting a roofer first to get an estimate before deciding whether to file a claim.

The HelloNation feature concludes that preparation, organization, and patience lead to the best results. When homeowners understand what to document and when to act, they avoid unnecessary stress and protect both their roof and their insurance record. With professional guidance and proper planning, the claim process becomes more predictable and far less stressful.

What to Know Before Filing a Roof Insurance Claim features insights from Emerson Reeves, Roofing Expert of Marietta, GA, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Patrick McCabe

info@hellonation.com

www.hellonation.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e89fc493-5665-446c-843f-c34f662e876d