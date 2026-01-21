Flooring Expert Adrian Rowland of DeSoto County, MS, Explains Why Subfloor Prep Matters for HelloNation

SOUTHAVEN, Miss., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Why does subfloor preparation matter so much in flooring installation? According to a HelloNation article , what lies beneath the surface is just as important as the flooring you see. Adrian Rowland of Premier Flooring, LLC, which serves Southaven, Olive Branch, Horn Lake, and Hernando, MS, explains how subfloor preparation, moisture control, and proper leveling work together to create durable, long-lasting floors that perform beautifully for years.

The HelloNation feature begins by noting that homeowners often focus on the color and style of new flooring, but success depends on the condition of the layer below. Subfloor preparation forms the foundation of every reliable flooring installation. When that base is clean, level, and dry, it ensures that the flooring materials above stay stable, smooth, and quiet. Without it, even premium flooring materials can begin showing signs of wear, shifting, or cracking far earlier than expected.

Subfloor preparation involves inspecting and repairing the surface before installation begins. Professionals check for dips, cracks, or uneven spots, which can interfere with how flooring materials fit together. A leveling compound is often applied to fill low areas and create an even base, preventing gaps and loose sections later. Taking the time to perform this work correctly helps ensure that the flooring installation remains consistent and visually seamless.

The HelloNation article also explains that skipping proper subfloor preparation can cause serious long-term issues. Small imperfections that seem harmless early on can lead to squeaks, soft spots, or movement once the floor is in use. Tile or hardwood may crack or separate, while vinyl or laminate can lift or bubble. These problems often cost far more to repair than doing the subfloor work correctly from the beginning. Proper preparation supports the integrity of all flooring materials and safeguards the homeowner’s investment.

Managing moisture is another critical element of successful flooring installation. A damp subfloor can damage both the structure beneath and the visible surface above. The article notes that adding a moisture barrier helps block water and humidity from reaching the flooring materials. Concrete bases are especially prone to retaining moisture, making testing and sealing essential before installation. A properly installed moisture barrier prevents mold, warping, and adhesive failure, protecting the entire floor system from within.

Professionals know that a stable and dry subfloor determines how well the finished surface performs over time. The HelloNation article highlights that skilled installers inspect, clean, and level before any flooring installation begins. They tighten panels, test humidity, and apply a leveling compound to achieve uniformity. This attention to detail minimizes noise, prevents uneven seams, and extends the lifespan of the flooring materials above.

Different types of flooring materials also require different levels of subfloor preparation. Tile needs a firm base so grout lines stay even and cracks do not develop. Hardwood requires a dry, steady foundation to prevent movement or warping. Vinyl and laminate depend on a perfectly level subfloor because their flexibility can reveal even small imperfections. By tailoring subfloor preparation to the material being installed, flooring professionals ensure that the finished floor not only looks beautiful but also performs reliably.

The HelloNation feature also explores how the right leveling compound impacts the outcome. Some compounds are self-leveling, allowing them to spread evenly and fill imperfections on their own. Others require manual application to target specific problem areas. Choosing the correct leveling compound for the subfloor type and flooring materials ensures that the surface remains smooth and sturdy. A well-prepared foundation feels solid underfoot and enhances the appearance of the final installation.

Moisture management is particularly important in high-humidity spaces such as bathrooms, kitchens, and basements. In these areas, both a moisture barrier and thorough subfloor preparation are needed to prevent long-term issues. Excess water under the surface can lead to buckling, odors, or the breakdown of adhesives. By combining a high-quality leveling compound with a moisture barrier, professionals protect flooring materials from damage and ensure that floors remain beautiful and functional.

As the article explains, flooring installation is as much about preparation as it is about design. Professionals understand that addressing small issues below the surface creates a stronger, longer-lasting result. Every successful floor depends on how well the subfloor is prepared, leveled, and protected from moisture. This unseen work ensures that homeowners can enjoy a stable, attractive floor for decades.

The HelloNation feature concludes that subfloor preparation defines the strength and comfort of the final flooring installation. Though it is rarely visible, it determines how well the floor performs, how long it lasts, and how it feels underfoot. By combining detailed subfloor preparation, a reliable moisture barrier, and the right leveling compound, homeowners can achieve flooring that not only looks great but endures the demands of everyday life.

The article, How Subfloor Prep Protects Your Flooring , features insights from Adrian Rowland of Premier Flooring, LLC, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Patrick McCabe

info@hellonation.com

www.hellonation.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a63b275f-cfa5-4fc2-9844-790e205d2385