Coop Pank AS strategic objectives until 2030

On 21 January 2026, the Supervisory Board of Coop Pank AS approved the Bank’s strategic objectives through 2030. Coop Pank will continue its rapid growth in the Estonian market, aims to increase profitability, and intends to distribute 25% of its annual profit to shareholders as dividends.

Strategic foundation

Coop Pank focuses on the Estonian market, providing fast and innovative services to both private and corporate customers. Strategic cooperation with Coop retail will continue, enabling the Bank to offer increasingly attractive benefits and more convenient services to shared customers.

Expansion into investment services

Coop Pank will broaden its range of services by entering the investment products segment. During the new strategic period, the Bank will offer customers, alongside its existing services, opportunities to grow their wealth through a diverse range of investment solutions. Preparations for launching these services will begin in 2026.

Strategic financial targets for 2030

The Bank has set the following financial targets through 2030:

Loan portfolio market share of 10%

Coop Pank aims to increase its loan portfolio market share to 10% by end of 2030. The Bank plans to grow at a rate 2–3 times faster than the overall market. Growth in lending volumes will be driven primarily by corporate and home loans, supported by growth in leasing and consumer finance.

Doubling net profit to at least EUR 60 Million

The Bank’s objective is to double its profit over the next five years and reach a net profit of at least EUR 60 million by 2030. This target supports the Bank’s ability to provide shareholders with stable and attractive returns.

Return on equity of at least 15%

Coop Pank aims to maintain a long-term average return on equity (ROE) of at least 15%, ensuring efficient use of capital and attractive returns for shareholders.

Cost-income ratio below 45%

The Bank targets a cost-to-income ratio (CIR) below 45%, which represents a strong result in the Baltic banking sector and supports cost-efficient and sustainable growth.

Dividend policy

Coop Pank will continue its existing dividend policy, under which 25% of pre-tax profit is distributed to shareholders, providing a stable cash flow to investors.

Comment by Arko Kurtmann, Chairman of the Management Board of Coop Pank:

“Coop Pank currently has 32,000 shareholders, and we understand our responsibility to grow our investors’ assets. Therefore, our activities must remain firmly customer-centric, with faster and more convenient services as our key competitive advantage. We can grow only if we operate faster and more efficiently than our competitors.

The Estonian economy is entering a new growth phase, creating favourable conditions for growth in the banking sector as well. Over the past five years, Coop Pank has nearly tripled its customer base, increased its loan portfolio by more than three times, and grown its net profit almost fourfold. In 2025, Coop Pank’s loan portfolio exceeded EUR 2 billion for the first time.

We have proven our ability to grow faster than the market, and the strategy approved today by the Supervisory Board provides a clear direction for growth over the next five years. Our goal is to double profit and reach a net profit of at least EUR 60 million by 2030, while keeping the cost-to-income ratio below 45%. This is an ambitious but achievable target, supported by our strong team, efficient business model, and close cooperation with Coop retail.

Increasing our loan portfolio market share to 10% means growing 2–3 times faster than the market. This requires continued commitment to service development and improving the customer journey. One important step in this direction is entering the investment services segment, which completes the final missing piece in our service portfolio.

Our strategy is focused on supporting the activities of Estonian people and businesses in every corner of the country. We will continue our stable dividend policy, distributing 25% of pre-tax profit to shareholders, and maintain a return on equity of at least 15%. We believe this strategy will create value for our customers, shareholders, and Estonian society.”

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 225,800. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 320 stores.

