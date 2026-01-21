New Protocol Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Nears $20M Raised Milestone as Phase 7 Surges

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new DeFi protocol is attracting major attention as its early access sale enters a critical stage. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is moving through its structured token distribution and is now approaching a funding milestone that places it among the most active new crypto launches of the year. With Phase 7 accelerating, more buyers are positioning before the sale transitions into the next pricing tier.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance is a decentralized lending protocol. The system is built around lending and borrowing flows where users can supply assets to earn yield or post collateral to access liquidity without selling their long-term holdings. The protocol targets traders during bullish periods who want both leverage and cash flow. The team confirmed that V1 protocol will launch after a testnet phase is completed and audited.

The model is structured around two lending environments that support both lending and borrowing. The peer-to-contract environment lets participants supply assets or draw liquidity directly from the protocol.

When assets are supplied, the system mints mtTokens that represent deposits and accrued yield. For example, a participant supplying $6,000 in ETH could receive mtETH and earn between 4% and 6% APY depending on demand. Borrowing in this environment follows predefined loan parameters.

The peer-to-peer environment allows participants to negotiate borrowing positions secured by collateral under defined loan-to-value rules. A participant posting $8,000 in ETH could unlock $5,600 at a 70% LTV without selling long-term holdings. Liquidation rules maintain solvency during volatility.

Both environments are part of the same protocol. One handles lending flows through direct contracts. The other handles lending flows through collateralized counterparties. Together they create a flexible system where participants can access liquidity during bullish phases without closing core positions.

Funding Surges Toward $20M

Presale participation has accelerated throughout 2025 and 2026. The protocol has now raised more than $19.8M in early access. The number is approaching the $20M milestone, which is rare for new crypto projects before launch. This reflects strong engagement from users who want to secure tokens early.

Participation metrics show consistent growth. Over 18,800 holders have taken positions so far. The holder distribution is broad and steady, with new wallets entering daily. This signals a widening pool of early users rather than a narrow and concentrated presale.

The MUTM token is priced at $0.04 in Phase 7. The confirmed launch price is set at $0.06. This creates a defined pricing window before V1 becomes active. The presale is structured so that the price increases with each stage. Phase 1 sold at $0.01. This means that early participants have already seen a 300% increase from the first phase price.

Phase 7 is now selling faster than earlier phases. This is common behavior when presales approach final valuation zones. Buyers who wait often receive a higher entry price due to stage movement. Many users are securing tokens before the transition to Phase 8, where the price will increase again.





Security and Infrastructure Validations

Mutuum Finance has completed several infrastructure checks during Phase 2 of the roadmap. Halborn Security finished a full code audit of the protocol . The MUTM token received a CertiK token scan score of 90 out of 100. A $50,000 bug bounty is also active to identify vulnerabilities before mainnet deployment.

These steps are significant for a lending protocol. Lending requires accurate liquidation behavior, safe collateral rules, and reliable oracle pricing. Consultants and investors tracking the project note that many DeFi failures come from oracle delays or liquidation errors. Addressing these issues before launch increases confidence among early users.

Onboarding Tools Increase Participation

Access tools have also contributed to participation. The presale supports card payments, which allow users to purchase MUTM without handling wallets or swaps. This removes a barrier that prevents many users from taking part in early access sales.

The 24-hour leaderboard has also become a source of activity. The system rewards the top daily buyer with $500 in MUTM. Leaderboard events encourage consistent inflow during each stage and add gamification to the onboarding process. Several leaderboard days have seen increased volume as new wallets attempt to secure the bonus.

Phase 7 Acceleration

Presale acceleration is now visible as Phase 7 moves toward completion. Much of the remaining allocation is being consumed by both retail participants and a small number of large buyers.

Recent data shows that multiple purchases above $100K have taken place during the last stage period. Large inflows near the end of presales often create urgency behavior as smaller buyers rush to secure tokens before the price steps higher.

The approach to the $20M milestone has added another psychological layer. Milestones help shape narrative and increase visibility across communities. With V1 approaching testnet and security reviews complete, many users see Phase 7 as the last strong stage where MUTM can be acquired below the confirmed launch price.