Beyond Finance Shares How a ‘Values-First’ Approach Can Lead to Financial Wellness with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Americans enter the New Year under the weight of record-breaking debt, January’s Financial Wellness Month arrives at a critical turning point. Beyond Finance Chief Financial Wellness Advisor Dr. Erika Rasure recently participated in a nationwide satellite media tour to discuss why traditional financial resolutions are failing and how a shift toward a values-based mindset is the key to lasting progress.

The discussion comes as U.S. household debt reaches a historic $18.6 trillion, with credit card balances climbing to $1.23 trillion. According to a new national survey from Beyond Finance, these rising pressures are creating a widening gap between consumer intentions and sustainable results.

The survey of over 2,000 U.S. adults indicates that the traditional "resolution model" may actually be undermining financial confidence. 83% of Americans let their financial goals slip last year, with more than one-third abandoning them within the first three months, and only 45% of respondents believe traditional resolutions actually improve financial health. 41% of respondents say money causes stress or problems, yet nearly 60% believe money topics should be kept private, leaving many to manage rising debt in isolation.

"Sustainable financial progress starts with understanding the emotions, beliefs, and values that drive money decisions," said Dr. Rasure. "When people feel aligned with their values, they’re far better equipped to navigate debt, uncertainty, and long-term goals with resilience rather than shame.”

This Financial Wellness Month, Beyond Finance is encouraging a move away from restrictive "money diets" and toward a holistic approach that prioritizes mental and emotional well-being alongside financial goals.

