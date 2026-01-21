FULTON, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What makes a roofing contractor truly qualified to protect your home in Central New York’s extreme climate? That’s the focus of a HelloNation article that explores the importance of roofing certifications and their impact on everything from installation quality to warranty protection.

The article outlines how many homeowners focus on materials and price when choosing a contractor, but often overlook roofing certifications. These credentials are more than just logos—they signal that a contractor meets high professional standards and has earned trust from top manufacturers. The HelloNation article highlights how these certifications are especially important in regions like Central NY, where harsh winters and wide temperature swings test roofing systems every year.

Roofing Expert Michael Majeski, whose company Over the Top Roofing is based in Fulton, NY, is featured throughout the article. The piece explains how certified roofers deliver added value through manufacturer-backed training programs and ongoing education requirements. The article underscores that programs such as GAF certification, Versico roofing, and Elevate roofing are awarded only to contractors who meet strict qualifications and demonstrate consistent, high-quality work. These programs aren't automatic; contractors must show insurance, proven experience, and a strong local reputation to qualify.

One of the biggest advantages of hiring certified roofers in Central NY, according to the article, is the ability to offer extended warranty protection. Most uncertified contractors can only provide basic material warranties. However, certification unlocks powerful warranty options. For instance, the article describes how Owens Corning Platinum roofers in NY are authorized to provide up to 50 years of coverage, including labor and workmanship. That kind of guarantee gives homeowners peace of mind and long-term value.

In Central NY, roofing is about more than just shingles. The article explains how unpredictable weather patterns make certified expertise essential. Certified contractors are trained to install systems designed to withstand local conditions, helping reduce issues such as leaks, ice damming, and premature wear. These skills are not assumed—they are maintained through manufacturer-required training sessions, ensuring certified roofers stay current with industry best practices.

The HelloNation feature also makes clear that roofing certifications in Central NY aren’t just about technical skills. They’re a signal that the contractor values transparency and is willing to be evaluated by outside experts. For homeowners, that means more confidence in the installation and fewer surprises down the road. The article emphasizes that hiring a certified contractor adds an extra layer of accountability, protecting both property and investment.

The HelloNation article reinforces that roofing certifications aren't just for show—they’re earned through effort, performance, and an ongoing commitment to doing the job right. Michael Majeski, featured in the piece, notes that his company’s participation in these programs reflects its focus on quality and long-term reliability. Whether it’s GAF certification, Versico roofing, or recognition as an Owens Corning Platinum roofer in New York, the article shows how these designations directly benefit customers.

