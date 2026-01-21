Grocery Outlet Reveals 2026 Xtreme Value™ Shopping Tips

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) ("Grocery Outlet" or the "Company"), today unveiled its top Food and Beverage Xtreme Value™ Tips for 2026, to help shoppers maximize savings while enjoying quality and variety. For more than 80 years, Grocery Outlet has been committed to helping consumers save money on their grocery bills, making it an ideal destination for fighting inflation and high prices. At Grocery Outlet, shoppers can find name-brand items at prices 40–70% below those of conventional retailers every day, delivering unmatched value.

As consumers continue to seek smart ways to stretch their grocery budgets, Grocery Outlet is offering insider tips to make every dollar go even further in 2026.

Shop Often for Deals and Changing Assortment

Our inventory changes frequently, so visiting often means discovering new bargains and unique finds. The thrill of the hunt is part of the Grocery Outlet experience. This week for example, Grocery Outlet is running a 99-cent sale on one dozen eggs.









Shop the Store Brand

Private label products deliver exceptional quality and strong value. Grocery Outlet’s store brand lineup offers everyday essentials and specialty items that provide smart alternatives to national brands.



Explore the Frozen Food Aisle

Frozen foods are a convenient, cost-effective way to stock up on meals and ingredients. From vegetables to ready-to-eat options, the frozen aisle is packed with value.



Download the Grocery Outlet App

Stay connected to the latest deals and exclusive offers by downloading the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market app. It’s the easiest way to unlock savings and plan your shopping trips.



Be Adventurous with Wine

Explore new varietals and regions without breaking the bank. Grocery Outlet’s wine selection offers incredible value for those willing to try something new.



Hack Commodity Pricing by Stocking Up

Beat rising prices by stocking up on essentials like private label coffee. Smart shopping today means big savings tomorrow.





For more information, visit groceryoutlet.com or download the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market app.

About Grocery Outlet

Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold primarily through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet and its subsidiaries have more than 560 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Idaho, Nevada, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Delaware, Kentucky and Virginia.

