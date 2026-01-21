Digitalist Group Plc Inside information 21 January 2026
Digitalist Group structures its financing
Digitalist Group Plc’s (“Digitalist Group” or “Company”) has agreed with Turret Oy Ab (“Turret”) on a loan amounting to EUR 1,000,000 (the “Loan”) in order to strengthen the Company’s working capital. The Company has the right to withdraw the Loan in instalments by 31 December 2026 at the latest. The Loan was granted on market terms and it will fall due on 30 September 2027.
Turret is Digitalist Group’s largest shareholder.
According to company law legislation relating to related party transactions Digitalist Group’s board members Paul Ehrnrooth and Peter Eriksson have not participated in the decision making regarding the Loan.
