eGain Announces AI Agent for Cisco Webex Contact Center to Deliver AI-Powered Knowledge at the Point of Service

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN), a leading provider of AI knowledge solutions for customer engagement, today announced the release of eGain AI Agent for Cisco Webex Contact Center that enables agentic guidance powered by trusted knowledge within the Webex agent desktop. This solution delivers real-time conversational guidance to contact center agents, helping organizations improve first-contact resolution, reduce handle time, and enhance customer experience.

The solution allows Webex Contact Center clients to easily leverage eGain's AI Knowledge Hub and AI Agent, which synthesize insights from conversation histories as part of eGain's proven AI Knowledge Method and provides intelligent, contextual guidance to agents during live customer interactions. By embedding eGain's trusted knowledge capabilities directly into the Webex Contact Center workflow, agents receive proactive, assured guidance at precisely the right moment—without leaving their workspace.

Key Benefits:

Real-Time Agent Assistance : Knowledge-powered conversational guidance based on real-time conversation and customer context

: Knowledge-powered conversational guidance based on real-time conversation and customer context Conversation Intelligence : Advanced analysis of customer interaction histories provides agents with comprehensive insights

: Advanced analysis of customer interaction histories provides agents with comprehensive insights Seamless Workflow : Embedded guidance eliminates the need to toggle between systems and screens, reducing handle time and improving agent productivity

: Embedded guidance eliminates the need to toggle between systems and screens, reducing handle time and improving agent productivity Trusted AI: eGain's AI Knowledge Method ensures knowledge accuracy, compliance, and governance across all customer touchpoints

"Modern contact centers require AI that agents can actually trust," said eGain CEO Ashu Roy. "Our solution meets customers where they are in the Cisco ecosystem, delivering proven AI knowledge capabilities into the platform they already use. By combining Webex's intelligent contact center infrastructure with eGain's trusted knowledge platform and integrated agentic solution, we're offering Webex customers the easy button to get AI ROI at scale in their customer service operations."

The eGain-Webex Contact Center integration expands eGain's robust ecosystem of connectors, enabling organizations to deploy trusted AI knowledge across their entire customer engagement portfolio.

Live Demonstration at Customer Contact Week

eGain will showcase the new solution at Customer Contact Week in Orlando, January 21-23, 2026. Attendees can see the integration in action at the eGain booth (#201), where the company will demonstrate how the combined solution delivers measurable improvements in agent efficiency and customer satisfaction.

About eGain

eGain AI Knowledge Hub and related software help improve customer experience, optimize service operations, and grow sales. Infused with proven AI, eGain solutions support digital-first, omnichannel, and knowledge-driven customer engagement at scale. eGain eliminates content silos and delivers trusted knowledge and experiences reliably and efficiently across channels. With over two decades of innovation, eGain serves Global 2000 across industries and government customers in over 60 countries. Visit www.egain.com for more information.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

