Mia Syn Discusses Why Foundational Health Is the Wellness Trend Replacing Quick Fixes This Year with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As millions of Americans reset routines at the start of the new year, health experts are encouraging a shift away from extreme cleanses and short-term resolutions toward a more sustainable approach known as foundational health.

Rather than chasing quick fixes, this back-to-basics mindset emphasizes consistent, daily support for digestion, energy, immunity, sleep, and stress, the core systems that directly influence how people feel every day.

Registered Dietitian Mia Syn, MS, RDN, says foundational health is gaining momentum because it brings clarity to an increasingly crowded wellness landscape. With consumers overwhelmed by conflicting advice and countless supplement options, experts are encouraging a simplified, science-backed approach built around daily essentials that fit easily into real life.

Retailers like The Vitamin Shoppe® , the leading destination for lifelong wellness solutions, can support foundational health goals, offering access to a wide range of trusted, expert-formulated supplements along with in-store and online guidance from knowledgeable associates to help both men and women build effective routines.

At the core of foundational health is establishing a strong nutritional baseline. Whole-food multivitamins are often recommended as a first step, including for men who may miss key nutrients due to busy schedules and inconsistent diets.

At The Vitamin Shoppe, shoppers can find options like Garden of Life Organics Men’s Once Daily Whole Food Multivitamin, which delivers essential vitamins and minerals sourced from over 30 organic fruits, vegetables, and herbs. The convenient one-a-day formula supports energy, metabolism, heart health, and prostate health, with nutrients such as vitamin D3 from lichen, selenium, and vegan B12 to help support sustained energy without synthetic additives.

Another men’s option is Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe® Bioactive Men’s Multivitamin, a clean, once-daily formula designed to support immune health, energy production, and stress response, while remaining non-GMO and free from artificial additives.

Foundational health also emphasizes personalization, including for women with unique digestive and immune needs.

The Vitamin Shoppe carries targeted solutions like Garden of Life Women’s Dr. Formulated Probiotics, created by Dr. David Perlmutter, MD. This once-daily probiotic provides 50 billion CFU from 16 clinically studied strains to support digestive balance, immune function, and vaginal health, along with a whole-food prebiotic fiber blend to help beneficial bacteria thrive.

Magnesium is another nutrient experts often identify as a missing link in modern routines, playing a critical role in stress management, muscle and nerve function, sleep quality, heart health, and energy metabolism.

Customers at The Vitamin Shoppe can choose from multiple magnesium options depending on their needs and preferences. Garden of Life Magnesium Gummies with Prebiotics & Probiotics offer a convenient, easy-to-take format, providing 400 milligrams of magnesium per serving along with whole-food prebiotics and clinically studied probiotics to support digestive health.

For those with sensitive stomachs or who prefer capsules, Pure Encapsulations Magnesium Glycinate delivers a highly bioavailable, gentle form of magnesium that supports muscle relaxation, cardiac function, and overall metabolic health.

For more information, visit The Vitamin Shoppe in-store or online at vitaminshoppe.com, the leading destination for lifelong wellness solutions.

About YourUpdateTV:

YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Vitamin Shoppe.

Media Contact:

Michael O’Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

modonnell@dssimon.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/351b3620-95f2-4ee9-9937-f367160974f5