Jessup University Establishes New Presidential Advisory Board

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jessup University , in collaboration with the Board of Trustees, today announced the formation of a new Presidential Advisory Board. The Presidential Advisory Board brings together a distinguished group of senior leaders from across Christian higher education and industry to partner with Interim President Dr. Parnell Lovelace and provide strategic counsel as Jessup advances into its next season of stability and growth.

The Presidential Advisory Board is designed to strengthen institutional leadership, reinforce sound governance and ensure Jessup remains aligned with best practices in Christian higher education, organizational health and financial stewardship. The formation of the Board reflects the University’s commitment to transparency, collaboration and long-term sustainability.

“Strong institutions are built on strong governance," said Dr. Lovelace. "This Advisory Board brings together experienced leaders who will help us ensure Jessup continues to thrive for generations to come. Their expertise in Christian higher education, strategic leadership, and operational excellence will be invaluable as we position the university for long-term impact."

The Advisory Board meets monthly, primarily in a virtual format, with scheduled in-person meetings throughout the year. Members have committed to working closely with Jessup leadership by offering insight, sharing proven strategies and helping guide well-informed decisions during this important season.

The Presidential Advisory Board is composed of the following members:

Pat Gelsinger, Executive Chair and Head of Technology, Gloo; former Board Chair, Jessup University



Dr. Barry Corey, President, Biola University



Dr. Eric Hogue, President, Colorado Christian University; former Vice President of Advancement, Jessup University



Dr. André Stephens, President, Fresno Pacific University



Dr. Robin Baker, President, George Fox University



“This council represents a commitment to stewarding valuable connections in ways that directly benefit students, faculty, staff, and the broader community,” said Gelsinger. “By bringing together leaders from higher education and industry who share a commitment to faith and excellence, Jessup is strengthening its mission, expanding opportunity, and positioning the University to serve its campus and community with confidence well into the future.”

Beyond institutional leadership, the Advisory Board supports a broader cultural vision for Jessup; one that prioritizes unity, communication and deeper engagement with the surrounding community.

About Jessup University

Jessup University, located in Rocklin, California, is a distinguished institution committed to academic excellence and transformative education. Known for its vibrant community and innovative programs, Jessup offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degrees designed to prepare students for impactful careers and lifelong learning. With a focus on integrating faith and learning, Jessup University fosters a supportive environment where students, faculty, and staff can thrive. The university is dedicated to research, scholarship, and service, aiming to make a positive difference in the world through its academic and community endeavors.

