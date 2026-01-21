How Financial Expert Steve Thurmond of Chattanooga Explains How to Build a Life Insurance Strategy That Grows With Your Family for HelloNation

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How can families make sure their life insurance strategy keeps up with their changing needs over time? According to a HelloNation article, Financial Expert Steve Thurmond of Forward Financial in Chattanooga says that a lasting plan must evolve alongside the family it protects. His guidance shows that thoughtful family financial planning, combined with routine evaluation, ensures the right balance between financial protection, insurance coverage, and long-term growth.

In the early years of parenthood, Thurmond explains, the focus of a life insurance strategy is usually on income replacement. Families depend heavily on one or two incomes to cover essential expenses such as childcare, education costs, and mortgage payments. During this phase, term life insurance is often the most practical and affordable choice. It provides immediate financial protection when the family’s financial obligations are highest and liquidity is critical.

The HelloNation article highlights that as families mature, their financial responsibilities shift. Children grow older, debts decline, and household assets begin to build. At this stage, family financial planning requires a reevaluation of insurance coverage. A strategy that once focused on protecting income now expands to consider estate planning, retirement goals, and long-term asset preservation. Reviewing a life insurance strategy regularly helps ensure that coverage reflects the current stage of life rather than a past set of needs.

When children approach adulthood, the financial goals of the household evolve. College funding, caring for dependents with special needs, and preparing for future inheritances become central concerns. At the same time, mortgages may be paid down, and retirement savings may grow. The article explains that permanent life insurance often becomes more valuable in this stage because it supports both protection and planning objectives.

Permanent life insurance policies, such as whole life or universal life, do more than provide a death benefit. They also build tax-deferred cash value, which can serve as a source of liquidity later in life. Steve Thurmond notes that this cash value can be accessed during retirement or used strategically in estate planning to offset potential estate taxes or balance inheritances among beneficiaries. This flexibility helps families adapt as their circumstances change and their financial picture becomes more complex.

The HelloNation article points out that every effective life insurance strategy must allow for change. Financial protection is not static, and families should treat insurance coverage as part of a living plan. Major life events, such as the birth of a child, moving to a new home, or a career shift, should trigger a review of policies and beneficiaries. By aligning insurance decisions with current goals and risks, families maintain a solid foundation for future security.

Family financial planning, according to Thurmond, is not about purchasing a single product but maintaining an adaptable structure. A successful plan blends term life insurance in early years with permanent life insurance as stability grows. Together, these tools create continuity, ensuring that protection and opportunity evolve in step with life changes. The article emphasizes that the goal is not simply to have coverage but to have the right coverage at the right time.

Thurmond’s advice also stresses the importance of balance between cost and benefit. Term life insurance offers straightforward protection for specific timeframes, while permanent life insurance contributes to long-term flexibility and asset management. Both serve distinct purposes within a comprehensive life insurance strategy. Reviewing coverage every few years allows families to adjust premium levels, benefit amounts, and policy types in line with shifting priorities.

A life insurance strategy that grows with the family also supports broader estate planning objectives. As the HelloNation article explains, insurance can act as a bridge between generations, helping to preserve wealth, settle debts, or equalize inheritance distributions. The tax-deferred cash value in permanent policies provides families with more control and options when facing future financial challenges. It can even function as a supplemental resource for retirement income, reducing reliance on other investments during uncertain markets.

Ultimately, Thurmond’s insights underline that life insurance is not a one-time decision but an ongoing process of review and refinement. Maintaining suitable insurance coverage strengthens the entire financial framework of a household. By keeping protection aligned with evolving goals, families can secure both short-term stability and long-term growth. The article concludes that a well-maintained insurance strategy reinforces every aspect of financial planning, from risk management to wealth transfer and throughout all stages of life.

How to Build a Life Insurance Strategy That Grows With Your Family features insights from Steve Thurmond, Financial Expert of Forward Financial in Chattanooga, TN, in HelloNation.

