ITS Logistics Signs Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Echo Global Logistics

RENO, Nev., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITS Logistics (“ITS”) and Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (“Echo”), have entered into a definitive agreement in which Echo will acquire ITS from GHK Capital Partners LP (“GHK”).

The combination of ITS and Echo will represent one of the largest third-party logistics platforms in North America with pro forma 2025 revenue of approximately $5.4 billion. ITS will continue operating with its existing leadership team and customer-facing structure, maintaining its people-first culture and solution-driven approach while benefiting from Echo’s technology platform, carrier network, and enterprise commercial capabilities.

"Joining forces with Echo marks an exciting new chapter for ITS Logistics," said Scott Pruneau, Chief Executive Officer at ITS Logistics. "Echo’s truckload brokerage scale, managed transportation platform, strong cross-border capabilities, and broad multimodal offering — combined with its technology platform and AI-driven innovation — will enable us to elevate our service offerings and provide enhanced value to our customers. Together, we will be well equipped to help customers navigate the increasing complexity of today’s supply chain, offering smarter, more connected execution and powerful solutions that drive results."

The closing of the transaction is expected to be completed during the first half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and other regulatory approvals.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as lead financial advisor, and Jefferies LLC acted as financial advisor to ITS on the transaction. Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP acted as legal counsel to ITS on the transaction.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as lead financial advisor, and UBS Group AG acted as financial advisor to Echo on the transaction. Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel to Echo on the transaction.

About ITS Logistics

ITS Logistics is one of North America’s fastest-growing modern 3PLs, providing solutions for the industry’s most complex supply chain challenges. With a people-first culture committed to excellence, the company delivers unmatched value through best-in-class service, deep expertise, and continuous innovation. The ITS Logistics portfolio includes a top-ranked asset-lite freight brokerage, leading intermodal and drayage capabilities, an asset-based dedicated fleet, a cloud-based technology ecosystem, and a nationwide distribution and fulfillment network. For more information on ITS Logistics, visit www.its4logistics.com.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 60 locations across North America, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions for all major modes, including Truckload, Partial Truckload, LTL, Intermodal, Cross-Border, Food-Grade and Temperature-Controlled shipping and warehousing, and Warehouse Services. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its proprietary technology platform — including automation, machine learning, and AI-driven decision support — to help customers optimize transportation performance, improve visibility, and simplify supply chain execution. For more information on Echo Global Logistics visit www.echo.com.

About GHK Capital Partners LP

GHK is a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on making control investments in industrial companies across North America. For more information about GHK, please visit www.ghk.com.

