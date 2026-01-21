O2B Kids Murfreesboro Opens!

MURFREESBORO, Tenn., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2B Early Education, a recognized leader in early childhood education, is excited to announce the opening of its 85th school, O2B Kids Murfreesboro . This milestone marks not only continued growth, but the organization’s expansion into its ninth state, further broadening its reach to families across the country.

The Murfreesboro location brings O2B Early Education’s signature whole-child approach to even more children, supporting academic, social, emotional, and physical development. The school features bright, inviting classrooms and thoughtfully designed learning spaces tailored for children from infancy through pre-kindergarten.

“Reaching our 85th location and expanding into a ninth state is an incredible moment for our organization,” said Andy Sherrard, CEO of O2B Early Education. “This growth reflects our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care and education while positively impacting the communities we serve.”

Along with O2B Early Education’s proprietary curriculum, Funnydaffer, the new preschool includes an indoor Play Village designed to spark imagination and creative play. Each school day is guided by dedicated, experienced educators who are passionate about early learning.

Now serving families through 85 locations across nine states, O2B Kids continues to focus on creating joyful, enriching environments where children feel safe, confident, and excited to learn and grow.

Media contact:

Michelle M. Gonzalez

O2B Early Education

Vice President of Marketing

michelle@o2bkids.com

407-897-9251

About O2B Early Education:

O2B Early Education is the parent company of O2B Kids. O2B Early Education is a family partner in preparing kids to be academically ready to succeed in school, socially ready to build great friendships and emotionally ready to face life’s challenges. Under the O2B Early Education brand are O2B Kids, Cedars Preschool, The Child Center, and Funnydaffer. The company, founded in 1998, has provided excellent care and programs for children as young as newborns, all the way through school-age. As a whole, O2B Early Education is committed to providing a strong foundation of comprehensive early-education to children and creating a positive impact in their community.