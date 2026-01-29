O2B Kids Expands in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2B Early Education is proud to announce that O2B Kids Cliff Avenue and O2B Kids Tea Ellis Road are officially open, expanding access to high-quality early childhood education for families in the Sioux Falls community.

The opening of these two new schools marks an important milestone in O2B Early Education’s continued growth and commitment to creating safe, nurturing, and engaging learning environments for young children. Families, community partners, and team members recently gathered to celebrate the openings and tour the new facilities alongside representatives from The Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce.

“Opening these two schools in Sioux Falls is an exciting step forward for our company,” said Andy Sherrard, CEO of O2B Early Education. “Each new location represents our dedication to supporting children, families, and the communities we serve through high-quality early learning experiences. We are proud to continue growing while staying true to our values.”

Both O2B Kids Cliff Avenue and O2B Kids Tea Ellis Road feature thoughtfully designed classrooms, engaging learning spaces, and dedicated educators focused on fostering curiosity, confidence, and a lifelong love of learning. Each school also includes an indoor Play Village, providing children with opportunities for creative, active, open play year-round, regardless of the weather.

The addition of these two locations brings new jobs to the Sioux Falls area and strengthens O2B Early Education’s partnerships with local families and community organizations. Families are invited to explore the schools, meet the team, and learn more about enrollment and programming.

As O2B Early Education continues to expand, the organization remains focused on thoughtful growth while maintaining the personalized, family-centered approach that has defined its mission for more than two decades.

Media contact:

Michelle M. Gonzalez

O2B Early Education

Vice President of Marketing

michelle@o2bkids.com

407-897-9251

Related Links

o2bkids.com

cedarspreschool.com

swagchildcenter.org

Funnydaffer.com

About O2B Early Education:

O2B Early Education is the parent company of O2B Kids. O2B Early Education is a family partner in preparing kids to be academically ready to succeed in school, socially ready to build great friendships and emotionally ready to face life’s challenges. Under the O2B Early Education brand are O2B Kids, Cedars Preschool, The Child Center, and Funnydaffer. The company, founded in 1998, has provided excellent care and programs for children as young as newborns, all the way through school-age. As a whole, O2B Early Education is committed to providing a strong foundation of comprehensive early-education to children and creating a positive impact in their community.