Kansas Health Science University Appoints New Dean and Expands Leadership Team with Vice President of Academic Affairs

Wichita, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WICHITA, Kan. — Jan. 21, 2026 — Kansas Health Science University (KHSU) has appointed Eric Gish, DO, as dean of its Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine (KansasCOM), Kansas’ first osteopathic medical school, and has expanded the leadership team by appointing Ronnie B. Martin, DO, to the new role of vice president of academic affairs and chief academic officer.

Dr. Gish comes to KansasCOM from Buies Creek, NC, where he served as associate dean of osteopathic manipulative medicine integration at Campbell University School of Osteopathic Medicine and worked as a consulting physician at Campbell University Health Center and Betsy Johnson Hospital in Dunn, NC. As KansasCOM’s new dean, Dr. Gish will focus on enhancing KansasCOM’s osteopathic program, recruiting distinguished faculty, and supporting student success and mentorship.

“Dr. Gish has made a profound commitment to community-based medical education and is a well-respected leader in the osteopathic profession – both as a physician and as a medical educator. With his long history as a family medicine physician and expertise in osteopathic manipulative medicine, Dr. Gish brings a focus on mentorship to his leadership with students and faculty,” said Kimberly Long, Ph.D., interim president of Kansas Health Science University.

Dr. Martin assumed the role of KansasCOM’s interim dean in September of 2025 and has transitioned to the new position of vice president of academic affairs and chief academic officer. Most recently a clinical professor of family medicine at Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine, Dr. Martin is a distinguished fellow of the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians (ACOFP) and has held numerous leadership roles, including serving as dean of three colleges of osteopathic medicine and was commissioner of the Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation (COCA). Earlier this year, he was honored by the American Osteopathic Association Annual Meeting of the House of Delegates by delivering the prestigious A.T. Still Memorial Lecture.

“Dr. Martin’s transition to vice president of academic affairs capitalizes on his depth of knowledge and experience in osteopathic medicine and his thorough understanding of the accreditation process,” said Dr. Long. “This move enables him to maximize his work developing impactful partnerships with the hospital and medical community in Kansas and beyond.”

About Kansas Health Science University

Kansas Health Science University (KHSU) is committed to developing strong, innovative education programs in emerging areas of health care. In 2022, KHSU welcomed the first class of students to Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine (KansasCOM), the first college of osteopathic medicine in the state. The college provides a comprehensive education that combines the core tenets of osteopathic medicine with curriculum focused on innovative technologies and community-based care. KHSU is part of The Community Solution Education System, a nonprofit system of colleges and universities working together to advance student success and community impact. Learn more.

