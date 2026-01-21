Bay Alarm Medical named best Medical Alert System for 2026

Concord, CA, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bay Alarm Medical, a trusted national provider of emergency medical alert systems, has been named the Best Medical Alert System for 2026 by Medical Alert Buyers Guide, a respected authority in evaluating senior safety products and personal emergency response systems.

Bay Alarm Medical continues to lead as an award-winning medical alert system trusted by families nationwide.

This recognition highlights Bay Alarm Medical’s ongoing leadership in providing accessible, life-saving technology for aging adults, individuals at risk of falls, and those seeking greater peace of mind while living independently. The company’s suite of products includes affordable in-home alert systems, GPS-equipped mobile devices, automatic fall detection, and a 15-day risk-free trial—all backed by U.S.-based, 24/7 emergency monitoring.

“This award reflects our promise to deliver high-quality service and dependable safety solutions that families can trust,” said Alan Wu, Chief Marketing Officer at Bay Alarm Medical. “Being named the best medical alert provider for 2026 reinforces the work we do every day to help seniors live confidently and safely.”

Why Bay Alarm Medical Was Recognized

Bay Alarm Medical combines technical innovation with compassionate service, making it a top choice for individuals and caregivers across the country.

Key features include:

• 24/7 U.S.-Based Monitoring with multilingual support

• Affordable monthly plans starting at $27.95

• GPS-enabled wearable devices for mobile safety

• Optional automatic fall detection

• Ethical service model with no contracts or cold calls

• Nationwide service coverage and fast device delivery

• Transparent pricing and top-rated customer support

In an industry where trust is critical, Bay Alarm Medical stands out by combining reliability with real human care.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a Medical Alert System?

A medical alert system includes a base unit and a wearable help button that connects users to Bay Alarm Medical’s 24/7 U.S.-based monitoring center. It allows quick access to emergency assistance at home or on the go.

Who should use a medical alert system?

These systems are ideal for seniors, individuals living alone, or those with mobility challenges, medical conditions, or a history of falls.

Why are medical alert services critical for seniors living alone?

They ensure seniors can get help fast after a fall or emergency—reducing the risk of long-term injury or being left unattended for hours.

How do medical alert systems work?

When the help button is pressed, users are connected to trained dispatchers through a two-way speaker. Operators assess the situation and contact 911 or designated caregivers.

Who is contacted in an emergency?

Users can customize their emergency contact list. If communication isn’t possible, dispatchers follow preset instructions and may call 911 immediately.

To read the full list of FAQs, visit: https://www.bayalarmmedical.com/frequently-asked-questions/

About Bay Alarm Medical

Bay Alarm Medical, headquartered in Concord, California, is a leading provider of personal emergency response systems (PERS) designed to protect seniors and individuals at risk with 24/7 monitored medical alert services. As part of the Balco Properties family of companies, Bay Alarm Medical offers a full range of in-home and mobile alert solutions, including GPS-enabled wearables and fall detection devices. With U.S.-based, multilingual monitoring centers, the company is committed to delivering rapid emergency assistance, peace of mind, and independence to customers nationwide. Learn more at https://www.bayalarmmedical.com.

Press Inquiries

Alan Wu

awu [at] bayalarmmedical.com