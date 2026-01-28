Bay Alarm Medical Celebrates 16,500 5-Star Google Reviews, Reinforcing Role as Best Medical Alert System

Concord, CA, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bay Alarm Medical, a nationwide leader in personal emergency response systems (PERS), today announced it has surpassed 16,500 5-star reviews on Google. The milestone reaffirms the company’s position as one of the most trusted and top-rated medical alert system providers in the United States.

Bay Alarm Medical provides 24/7 emergency response systems and monitoring services to support independent living for individuals across the United States.

Founded in 1946 and guided by a decades-long family legacy, Bay Alarm Medical offers reliable, easy-to-use alert solutions that help seniors and medically vulnerable individuals live independently, all without sacrificing safety. From in-home units to GPS-enabled mobile devices, the company’s offerings are backed by U.S.-based, multilingual emergency response teams available 24/7.

“Every review represents a moment where we delivered care, peace of mind, and fast response during a crisis,” said Alan Wu, Chief Marketing Officer at Bay Alarm Medical. “This level of feedback is both humbling and motivating. It tells us we’re not just offering devices, but rather, we're building trust with families during some of their most important moments.”

Why Bay Alarm Medical Is a Top-Rated Choice

Bay Alarm Medical has consistently earned accolades for its straightforward and transparent pricing, dependable service, and compassionate support. It has earned recognition from CNET, Safewise, Medical Alert Buyers Guide and Seniorliving.org, becoming the go-to brand for caregivers and seniors alike.

Key features include:

• 24/7 U.S.-Based Monitoring – Live, multilingual operators ready at any hour

• Affordable In-Home Systems – Starting at just $19.95/month, with cellular or landline options

• Mobile GPS Alert Devices – SOS Smartwatch, SOS Mobile, and All-In-One 2 for coverage on the go

• Fall Detection Technology – Optional auto-alert for high-risk users

• 15-Day Risk-Free Trial – Test any system with no long-term commitment

• No Cold Calls, No Pressure – Ethical, respectful sales with customer needs as the priority

• Nationwide Service – Fast delivery and coverage across the U.S.

• Compassionate Customer Support – U.S.-based, extensively trained service teams

With operations based in Concord, California, the company’s infrastructure is built for resiliency—including redundant monitoring centers designed to function during power outages or natural disasters.

“As demand for medical alert systems continues to rise, especially among aging populations, we remain focused on combining technology with heart,” added Wu. “It’s not just about alerts, it’s about being there when it matters most.”

About Bay Alarm Medical

Bay Alarm Medical, headquartered in Concord, California, is a leading provider of personal emergency response systems (PERS) designed to protect seniors and individuals at risk with 24/7 monitored medical alert services. As part of the Balco Properties family of companies, Bay Alarm Medical offers a full range of in-home and mobile alert solutions, including GPS-enabled wearables and fall detection devices. With U.S.-based, multilingual monitoring centers, the company is committed to delivering rapid emergency assistance, peace of mind, and independence to customers nationwide. Learn more at https://www.bayalarmmedical.com.

