Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Reports Positive Fourth Quarter 2025 Results, Entering 2026 with Peer Leading Performance Metrics

 | Source: Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (“Horizon” or the “Company”), the parent company of Horizon Bank (the “Bank”), announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2025.

“Horizon’s fourth quarter results demonstrate excellent execution of the balance sheet repositioning and the core strength of our community banking model. We have delivered on our commitment to shareholders to create a top performing community bank with durable, peer-leading performance metrics and shareholder returns. The fourth quarter exceeded our prior performance estimates, with annualized return on average assets exceeding 1.60%, returns on average equity approaching 16%, and a net interest margin of 4.29%. We are pleased with the results for our shareholders and the transparency the quarter provided to highlight the strength of Horizon’s community banking model, which remains the cornerstone of our value proposition", President and CEO, Thomas Prame stated. "More importantly, the Company is kicking off the new year from a position of strength, with the franchise well positioned to deliver durable earnings and continued top-tier profitability metrics in 2026. The commercial loan engine continues to produce disciplined and high-quality growth, which we expect to fund through our client-focused branch distribution network and our relationship-based community bankers. Credit quality remains excellent, and expenses continue to be well managed. As we look ahead, we will remain focused on creating sustainable long-term value for our shareholders through our disciplined operating model, consistent profitable growth and peer leading capital generation".

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was $26.9 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $222.0 million, or $(4.69), for the third quarter of 2025 and a net loss of $10.9 million, or $(0.25) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 was $150.5 million, or $(3.24) per diluted share, compared to net income of $35.4 million, or $0.80, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Strong performance of the core community banking model, combined with the successful completion of the balance sheet repositioning efforts, resulted in significant performance improvement for the quarter. The Company's return on average assets and return on average equity improved to 1.63% and 15.71%, respectively. The franchise is well positioned to continue to achieve top performance metrics moving forward.
  • Net interest income of $63.5 million increased 8.7% compared with $58.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, and 19.5% compared with $53.1 million in the year ago period. The net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis1, expanded for the ninth consecutive quarter, to 4.29%, compared with 3.52% for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2.97% for the three months ended December 31, 2024.
  • Total loans held for investment ("HFI") increased 4.4% compared to the linked quarter annualized, with strong organic commercial loan growth of $75.8 million, or 9.1% annualized. Loan pipelines continue to be consistent, reflective of Horizon’s attractive markets and embedded community banking model.
  • Funding remains durable with costs trending favorably. Non-interest bearing deposits remained relatively flat, while declines in interest-bearing balances largely reflected the communicated planned exit of high-cost, transactional deposits. Total interest-bearing liability cost performed well, decreasing by another 34 bps during the quarter.
  • Credit quality remained strong, with annualized net charge offs of 0.08% of average loans during the fourth quarter. Non-performing assets remain well within expected ranges, with non-performing assets to total assets of 63 bps for the fourth quarter.
  • Expenses continued to be well managed, and were comparable to the third quarter when considering a select few items related to the balance sheet activities, displaying management's continued commitment to generate positive operating leverage through a more efficient expense base.

_________________________

1 Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

 Financial Highlights
 (Dollars in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Data and Ratios)
 Three Months Ended
 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
  2025   2025   2025   2025   2024 
Income statement:         
Net interest income$63,476  $58,386  $55,355  $52,267  $53,127 
Provision for credit losses 1,630   (3,572)  2,462   1,376   1,171 
Non-interest income (loss) 11,463   (295,334)  10,920   16,499   (28,954)
Non-interest expense 40,615   52,952   39,417   39,306   44,935 
Income tax expense (benefit) 5,773   (64,338)  3,752   4,141   (11,051)
Net Income (Loss)$26,921  $(221,990) $20,644  $23,943  $(10,882)
          
Per share data:         
Basic earnings (loss) per share$0.53  $(4.69) $0.47  $0.55  $(0.25)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share 0.53   (4.69)  0.47   0.54   (0.25)
Cash dividends declared per common share 0.16   0.16   0.16   0.16   0.16 
Book value per common share 13.50   12.96   18.06   17.72   17.46 
Market value - high 18.47   16.88   15.88   17.76   18.76 
Market value - low 15.04   15.01   12.92   15.00   14.57 
Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 50,975,693   47,311,642   43,794,490   43,777,109   43,721,211 
Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 51,277,134   47,311,642   44,034,663   43,954,164   43,721,211 
Common shares outstanding (end of period) 50,978,030   50,970,530   43,801,507   43,785,932   43,722,086 
          
Key ratios:         
Return on average assets 1.63%  (12.07)%  1.09%  1.25%  (0.56)%
Return on average stockholders' equity 15.71   (120.37)  10.49   12.44   (5.73)
Total equity to total assets 10.69   9.84   10.34   10.18   9.79 
Total loans to deposit ratio 92.62   87.41   87.52   85.21   87.75 
Allowance for credit losses to HFI loans 1.05   1.04   1.09   1.07   1.07 
Annualized net charge-offs of average total loans(1) 0.08   0.07   0.02   0.07   0.05 
Efficiency ratio 54.20   (22.35)  59.47   57.16   185.89 
          
Key metrics (Non-GAAP)(2)         
Net FTE interest margin 4.29%  3.52%  3.23%  3.04%  2.97%
Return on average tangible common equity 20.66   (155.03)  13.24   15.79   (7.35)
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.38   7.60   8.37   8.19   7.83 
Tangible book value per common share$10.32  $9.76  $14.32  $13.96  $13.68 
          
          
(1)Average total loans includes loans held for investment and held for sale.
(2)Non-GAAP financial metrics. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
 

Income Statement Highlights

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $63.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $58.4 million in the third quarter of 2025, driven by the continued expansion of the Company's net FTE interest margin1, which increased to 4.29% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 3.52% for the third quarter of 2025. The margin saw continued expansion as a by product of the balance sheet repositioning, stronger realized deposit betas relative to recent reductions in short-term interest rates and relatively stable overall earning asset yields since affecting the balance sheet actions in late August.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.6 million. This compares to a recorded benefit for credit losses of $3.6 million during the third quarter of 2025, and a provision for credit losses expense of $1.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in the provision for credit losses during the fourth quarter of 2025 when compared with the third quarter of 2025 was primarily attributable to the release of approximately $3.1 million in total Allowance against the sold portion of the Indirect Auto portfolio and the release of the $0.2 million reserve against the previous Held-To-Maturity investment portfolio in the third quarter, which did not recur in the fourth quarter. Additionally, the Provision increased primarily due to changes in the baseline economic outlook.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, Net Charge-Offs were $1.0 million, or an annualized 0.08% of average loans outstanding, compared to Net Charge-Offs of $0.8 million, or an annualized 0.07% of average loans outstanding for the third quarter of 2025, and Net Charge-Offs of $0.6 million, or an annualized 0.05% of average loans outstanding, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Company’s Allowance for Credit Losses as a percentage of period-end loans HFI was 1.05% at December 31, 2025, compared to 1.04% at September 30, 2025 and 1.07% at December 31, 2024.

Non-Interest Income

For the Quarter EndedDecember 31,
 September 30, June 30
 March 31, December 31,
(Dollars in Thousands) 2025   2025   2025   2025   2024 
Non-interest (Loss) Income           
Service charges on deposit accounts$3,341  $3,474  $3,208  $3,208  $3,276 
Wire transfer fees 66   71   69   71   124 
Interchange fees 3,445   3,510   3,403   3,241   3,353 
Fiduciary activities 1,560   1,363   1,251   1,326   1,313 
Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities 1   (299,132)     (407)  (39,140)
Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,296   1,208   1,219   1,076   1,071 
Mortgage servicing income net of impairment 352   351   375   385   376 
Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance 360   379   346   335   335 
Other income (loss) 1,042   (6,558)  1,049   7,264   338 
Total non-interest (loss) income$11,463  $(295,334) $10,920  $16,499  $(28,954)
                    

Total Non-Interest Income was $11.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to Non-Interest (Loss) of $295.3 million in the third quarter of 2025. The increase in Non-Interest Income of $306.8 million is due to the $299.1 million loss on the sale investment securities and the pre-tax loss of $7.7 million on the sale of the Company's Indirect Auto portfolio, both of which were related to the balance sheet repositioning efforts during the third quarter, which did not recur. Other categories remained relatively unchanged when compared with the prior period.

_________________________

1 Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Non-Interest Expense

For the Quarter EndedDecember 31,
 September 30,
 June 30,
 March 31,
 December 31,
(Dollars in Thousands) 2025   2025   2025   2025   2024 
Non-interest Expense              
Salaries and employee benefits$21,895  $22,698  $22,731  $22,414  $25,564 
Net occupancy expenses 3,718   3,321   3,127   3,702   3,431 
Data processing 3,128   2,933   2,951   2,872   2,841 
Professional fees 1,083   808   735   826   736 
Outside services and consultants 3,035   3,844   3,278   3,265   4,470 
Loan expense 1,183   1,237   1,231   689   1,285 
FDIC insurance expense 1,251   1,345   1,216   1,288   1,193 
Core deposit intangible amortization 706   706   816   816   843 
Merger related expenses          305    
Prepayment penalties    12,680          
Other losses 732   131   245   228   371 
Other expense 3,884   3,249   3,087   2,901   4,201 
Total non-interest expense$40,615  $52,952  $39,417  $39,306  $44,935 
                    

Total Non-Interest Expense was $40.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with $53.0 million in the third quarter of 2025. The decrease in Non-Interest Expense during the fourth quarter of 2025 when compared with the prior period was primarily driven by a $12.7 million prepayment penalty related to the payoff of $700 million in FHLB advances during the third quarter, which did not recur. The increase in Other Losses was the result of the write off of unamortized issuance costs of $0.7 million related to the early redemption of the Company's subordinated notes due 2030. Apart from this specific item, expenses were relatively unchanged from the prior quarter, with declines in personnel expense offset by higher seasonal occupancy expenses, marketing expense and higher professional expense from legal fees to settle certain legacy items.

Income Taxes

Horizon recorded a net tax expense of $5.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, resulting in an effective tax rate of 17.7%, which is consistent with the Company's estimated annual effective tax rate.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets decreased by $275.9 million, or 4.1%, to $6.4 billion as of December 31, 2025, from $6.7 billion as of September 30, 2025. The decrease in total assets is primarily due to the decrease in interest earning deposits of $309.2 million, a decrease in other assets of $10.8 million, a decrease in cash of $9.6 million, and a decrease in total investment securities of $4.5 million. Total loans were $4.9 billion at December 31, 2025, an increase of $60.7 million from September 30, 2025 balances, primarily driven by organic commercial loan growth.

Total deposits decreased by $245.5 million, or 4.4%, to $5.3 billion as of December 31, 2025 when compared to balances as of September 30, 2025, which is largely attributable to the intentional runoff of another $195 million in higher-cost transactional deposit balances. The decrease also was driven by a decrease in time deposits of $97.2 million, a decrease of interest bearing deposits of $75.6 million, and a decrease in savings and money market deposits of $28.5 million. Non-interest bearing deposit balances decreased $44.2 million in the current period, which is largely attributable to seasonal trends, but increased from the year ago period. Subordinated notes balances decreased by $55.8 million during the quarter related to the early redemption of the Company's subordinated notes due 2030, as previously planned.

Capital

The following table presents the Consolidated Regulatory Capital Ratios of the Company for the previous three quarters, and the Company’s preliminary estimate of its consolidated regulatory capital ratios for the quarter ended December 31, 2025:

For the Quarter EndedDecember 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
 2025* 2025
 2025
 2025
Consolidated Capital Ratios       
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)14.37% 15.00% 14.44% 14.26%
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)11.52  11.27  12.48  12.33 
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)10.43  10.17  11.48  11.32 
Tier 1 capital (to average assets)9.57  8.22  9.59  9.25 
*Preliminary estimate - may be subject to change  
   

As of December 31, 2025, the ratio of total stockholders’ equity to total assets is 10.69%. Book value per common share was $13.50, increasing $0.54 during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Tangible common equity1 totaled $525.9 million at December 31, 2025, and the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets1 was 8.38% at December 31, 2025, up from 7.60% at September 30, 2025. Tangible book value, which excludes intangible assets from total equity, per common share1 was $10.32, increasing $0.56 during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Credit Quality

As of December 31, 2025, total non-accrual loans increased by $3.1 million from September 30, 2025, to 0.67% of total loans HFI. Total non-performing assets increased $4.9 million, to $40.6 million, compared to $35.7 million as of September 30, 2025. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.63%, compared to 0.53% as of September 30, 2025.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, net charge-offs were $1.0 million, compared to $0.8 million as of September 30, 2025, or 0.08% annualized of average loans.

_________________________

1 Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Earnings Conference Call

As previously announced, Horizon will host a conference call to review its fourth quarter financial results and operating performance.

Participants may access the live conference call on January 22, 2026 at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET) by dialing 833-974-2379 from the United States, 866-450-4696 from Canada or 1-412-317-5772 from international locations and requesting the “Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Call.” Participants are asked to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the conference through January 30, 2026. The replay may be accessed by dialing 855-669-9658 from the United States and Canada, or 1–412–317-0088 from other international locations, and entering the access code 1841881.

About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) is the $6.4 billion-asset commercial bank holding company for Horizon Bank, which serves customers across diverse and economically attractive Midwestern markets through convenient digital and virtual tools, as well as its Indiana and Michigan branches. Horizon's retail offerings include prime residential and other secured consumer lending to in-market customers, as well as a range of personal banking and wealth management solutions. Horizon also provides a comprehensive array of in-market business banking and treasury management services, as well as equipment financing solutions for customers regionally and nationally, with commercial lending representing over half of total loans. More information on Horizon, headquartered in Northwest Indiana's Michigan City, is available at horizonbank.com and investor.horizonbank.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain information set forth in this press release refers to financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we have included non-GAAP financial measures relating to net income, diluted earnings per share, pre-tax, pre-provision net income, net interest margin, tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, the return on average assets, the return on average common equity, and return on average tangible equity. In each case, we have identified special circumstances that we consider to be non-recurring and have excluded them. Horizon believes these non-GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors and provide a greater understanding of our business and financial results without giving effect to one-time costs and non–recurring items. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measure. See the tables and other information below and contained elsewhere in this press release for reconciliations of the non-GAAP information identified herein and its most comparable GAAP measures.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward–looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and its affiliates (collectively, “Horizon”). For these statements, Horizon claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Horizon, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will” and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include: changes in U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs, changes within the domestic and international macroeconomic environment, including trade policy, monetary and fiscal policy, inflation levels, and conditions in the investment, credit, interest rate, and derivatives markets, and their impact on Horizon and its customers; current financial conditions within the banking industry; changes in the level and volatility of interest rates, changes in spreads on earning assets and changes in interest bearing liabilities; increased interest rate sensitivity; loss of key Horizon personnel; increases in disintermediation; potential loss of fee income, including interchange fees, as new and emerging alternative payment platforms take a greater market share of the payment systems; estimates of fair value of certain of Horizon’s assets and liabilities; changes in prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses, market values, collateral securing loans and other assets; changes in sources of liquidity; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be adopted and required by regulatory agencies; litigation, regulatory enforcement, and legal compliance risk and costs; rapid technological developments and changes; cyber terrorism and data security breaches; the rising costs of cybersecurity; the ability of the U.S. federal government to manage federal debt limits; climate change and social justice initiatives; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to effectively implement integration plans and other consequences associated with mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures; acts of terrorism, war and global conflicts, and the effects of foreign and military policies of the U.S. government; and supply chain disruptions and delays. These and additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Horizon’s reports (such as the Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Horizon does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward–looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
 (Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
 Three Months Ended
 December 31,  September 30, June 30,  March 31, December 31,
  2025   2025   2025   2025   2024 
Interest Income           
Loans receivable$77,238  $79,561  $78,618  $74,457  $76,747 
Investment securities - taxable 7,688   6,631   5,941   6,039   6,814 
Investment securities - tax-exempt 2,498   4,581   6,088   6,192   6,301 
Other 1,864   2,063   830   2,487   3,488 
Total interest income 89,288   92,836   91,477   89,175   93,350 
Interest Expense           
Deposits 21,228   25,726   26,052   25,601   27,818 
Borrowed funds 1,749   5,924   8,171   9,188   10,656 
Subordinated notes 1,811   1,731   829   829   829 
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 1,024   1,069   1,070   1,290   920 
Total interest expense 25,812   34,450   36,122   36,908   40,223 
Net Interest Income 63,476   58,386   55,355   52,267   53,127 
Provision for credit losses 1,630   (3,572)  2,462   1,376   1,171 
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 61,846   61,958   52,893   50,891   51,956 
Non-interest Income           
Service charges on deposit accounts 3,341   3,474   3,208   3,208   3,276 
Wire transfer fees 66   71   69   71   124 
Interchange fees 3,445   3,510   3,403   3,241   3,353 
Fiduciary activities 1,560   1,363   1,251   1,326   1,313 
Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities 1   (299,132)     (407)  (39,140)
Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,296   1,208   1,219   1,076   1,071 
Mortgage servicing income net of impairment 352   351   375   385   376 
Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance 360   379   346   335   335 
Other income (loss) 1,042   (6,558)  1,049   7,264   338 
Total non-interest income (loss) 11,463   (295,334)  10,920   16,499   (28,954)
Non-interest Expense           
Salaries and employee benefits 21,895   22,698   22,731   22,414   25,564 
Net occupancy expenses 3,718   3,321   3,127   3,702   3,431 
Data processing 3,128   2,933   2,951   2,872   2,841 
Professional fees 1,083   808   735   826   736 
Outside services and consultants 3,035   3,844   3,278   3,265   4,470 
Loan expense 1,183   1,237   1,231   689   1,285 
FDIC insurance expense 1,251   1,345   1,216   1,288   1,193 
Core deposit intangible amortization 706   706   816   816   843 
Merger related expenses          305    
Prepayment penalties    12,680          
Other losses 732   131   245   228   371 
Other expense 3,884   3,249   3,087   2,901   4,201 
Total non-interest expense 40,615   52,953   39,417   39,306   44,935 
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 32,694   (286,328)  24,396   28,084   (21,933)
Income tax expense (benefit) 5,773   (64,338)  3,752   4,141   (11,051)
Net Income (Loss)$26,921  $(221,990) $20,644  $23,943  $(10,882)
Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share$0.53  $(4.69) $0.47  $0.55  $(0.25)
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share 0.53   (4.69)  0.47   0.54   (0.25)



 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
 (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
 Three Months Ended for the Period
 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
  2025   2025   2025   2025   2024 
Assets         
Interest earning assets         
Federal funds sold$  $  $2,024  $  $ 
Interest earning deposits 72,646   381,860   34,174   80,023   201,131 
Interest earning time deposits             735 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 45,713   45,713   45,412   45,412   53,826 
Investment securities, held for trading 3,883   598          
Investment securities, available for sale 875,414   883,242   231,999   231,431   233,677 
Investment securities, held to maturity       1,819,087   1,843,851   1,867,690 
Loans held for sale 9,778   1,921   2,994   3,253   67,597 
Gross loans held for investment (HFI) 4,876,542   4,823,669   4,985,582   4,909,815   4,847,040 
Total Interest earning assets 5,883,976   6,137,003   7,121,272   7,113,784   7,271,696 
Non-interest earning assets         
Allowance for credit losses (51,299)  (50,178)  (54,399)  (52,654)  (51,980)
Cash 66,813   76,395   101,719   89,643   92,300 
Cash value of life insurance 36,732   37,762   37,755   37,409   37,450 
Other assets 215,460   226,247   148,773   143,675   152,635 
Goodwill 155,211   155,211   155,211   155,211   155,211 
Other intangible assets 7,180   7,886   8,592   9,407   10,223 
Premises and equipment, net 92,805   93,413   93,398   93,499   93,864 
Interest receivable 29,733   28,758   39,730   38,663   39,747 
Total non-interest earning assets 552,635   575,494   530,779   514,855   529,450 
Total assets$6,436,611  $6,712,497  $7,652,051  $7,628,639  $7,801,146 
Liabilities         
Savings and money market deposits$3,094,231  $3,198,332  $3,385,413  $3,393,371  $3,446,681 
Time deposits 1,102,478   1,199,681   1,193,180   1,245,088   1,089,153 
Borrowings 160,118   160,206   880,336   812,218   1,142,340 
Repurchase agreements 88,468   86,966   95,089   87,851   89,912 
Subordinated notes 98,215   154,011   55,807   55,772   55,738 
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 57,688   57,636   57,583   57,531   57,477 
Total interest earning liabilities 4,601,198   4,856,832   5,667,408   5,651,832   5,881,301 
Non-interest bearing deposits 1,078,708   1,122,888   1,121,163   1,127,324   1,064,818 
Interest payable 12,892   12,395   14,007   11,441   11,137 
Other liabilities 55,562   59,611   58,621   61,981   80,308 
Total liabilities 5,748,360   6,051,726   6,861,199   6,852,578   7,037,564 
Stockholders’ Equity         
Preferred stock              
Common stock              
Additional paid-in capital 459,243   458,734   360,758   360,522   363,761 
Retained earnings 255,004   236,312   466,497   452,945   436,122 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (25,996)  (34,275)  (36,403)  (37,406)  (36,301)
Total stockholders’ equity 688,251   660,771   790,852   776,061   763,582 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$6,436,611  $6,712,497  $7,652,051  $7,628,639  $7,801,146 



 Loans and Deposits       
 (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)       
 December 31,
 September 30,
 June 30,
 March 31,
 December 31,
  % Change
  2025   2025   2025   2025   2024   Q4'25 vs Q3'25  Q4'25 vs Q4'24
Loans:                    
Commercial real estate$2,421,863  $2,366,956  $2,321,951  $2,262,910  $2,202,858   2%  10%
Commercial & Industrial 1,010,545   989,609   976,740   918,541   875,297   2%  15%
Total commercial 3,432,408   3,356,565   3,298,691   3,181,451   3,078,155   2%  12%
Residential Real estate 772,427   783,850   786,026   801,726   802,909   (1)%  (4)%
Mortgage warehouse                %  %
Consumer 671,707   683,254   900,865   926,638   965,976   (2)%  (30)%
Total loans held for investment 4,876,542   4,823,669   4,985,582   4,909,815   4,847,040   1%  1%
Loans held for sale 9,778   1,921   2,994   3,253   67,597   409%  (86)%
Total loans$4,886,320  $4,825,590  $4,988,576  $4,913,068  $4,914,637   1%  (1)%
                     
Deposits:                    
Interest bearing deposits$1,639,857  $1,715,471  $1,713,058  $1,713,991  $1,767,983   (4)%  (7)%
Savings and money market deposits 1,454,374   1,482,861   1,672,355   1,679,380   1,678,697   (2)%  (13)%
Time deposits 1,102,478   1,199,681   1,193,180   1,245,088   1,089,153   (8)%  1%
Total Interest bearing deposits 4,196,709   4,398,013   4,578,593   4,638,459   4,535,833   (5)%  (7)%
Non-interest bearing deposits                     
Non-interest bearing deposits 1,078,708   1,122,888   1,121,164   1,127,324   1,064,819   (4)%  1%
Total deposits$5,275,417  $5,520,901  $5,699,757  $5,765,784  $5,600,652   (4)%  (6)%



 Average Balance Sheet
 (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
 Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2025September 30, 2025December 31, 2024
 Average
Balance		Interest(4)(6)Average
Rate(4)		Average
Balance		Interest(4)(6)Average
Rate(4)		Average
Balance		Interest(4)(6)Average
Rate(4)
Assets         
Interest earning assets         
Interest earning deposits (incl. Fed Funds Sold)$182,017 $1,8664.07%$185,665 $2,0624.41%$290,693 $3,4884.77%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 45,713  6165.35% 45,549  8627.51% 53,826  1,51611.20%
Investment securities - taxable (1) 570,786  7,6875.34% 792,829  5,7692.89% 1,079,377  5,2981.95%
Investment securities - non-taxable (1) 312,988  2,5463.23% 763,488  5,7993.01% 1,129,622  7,9762.81%
Total investment securities 883,774  10,2334.59% 1,556,317  11,5682.95% 2,208,999  13,2742.39%
Loans receivable (2) (3) 4,855,824  77,6286.34% 4,979,211  79,9416.37% 4,842,660  77,1426.34%
Total interest earning assets 5,967,328  90,3436.01% 6,766,742  94,4335.54% 7,396,178  95,4205.13%
Non-interest earning assets         
Cash and due from banks 74,102    83,616    85,776   
Allowance for credit losses (49,815)   (54,072)   (52,697)  
Other assets 545,520    501,590    409,332   
Total average assets$6,537,135   $7,297,876   $7,838,589   
          
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity         
Interest bearing liabilities         
Interest bearing demand deposits$1,686,435 $5,5721.31%$1,708,446 $6,6871.55%$1,716,598 $6,8611.59%
Saving and money market deposits 1,445,144  5,5871.53% 1,636,428  8,2041.99% 1,701,012  9,3362.18%
Time deposits 1,134,417  10,0713.52% 1,198,279  10,8353.59% 1,160,527  11,6213.98%
Total Deposits 4,265,996  21,2301.97% 4,543,153  25,7262.25% 4,578,137  27,8182.42%
Borrowings 150,304  1,4523.83% 601,889  5,5353.65% 1,130,301  10,1383.57%
Repurchase agreements 87,160  2951.34% 88,721  3891.74% 91,960  5182.24%
Subordinated notes 98,185  1,8127.32% 91,032  1,7317.54% 55,717  8295.92%
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 57,655  1,0237.04% 57,602  1,0697.36% 57,443  9206.37%
Total interest bearing liabilities 4,659,300  25,8122.20% 5,382,397  34,4502.54% 5,913,558  40,2232.71%
Non-interest bearing liabilities         
Demand deposits 1,137,639    1,120,719    1,099,574   
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 60,375    63,103    70,117   
Stockholders' equity 679,821    731,657    755,340   
Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity$6,537,135   $7,297,876   $7,838,589   
Net FTE interest income (non-GAAP) (5) $64,531  $59,983  $55,197 
Less FTE adjustments (4)  1,055   1,597   2,070 
Net Interest Income $63,476  $58,386  $53,127 
Net FTE interest margin (Non-GAAP) (4)(5)  4.29%  3.52%  2.97%
(1)Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities.
(2)Includes fees on loans held for sale and held for investment. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate.
(3)Non-accruing loans for the purpose of the computation above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees.
(4)Management believes fully taxable equivalent, or FTE, interest income is useful to investors in evaluating the Company's performance as a comparison of the returns between a tax-free investment and a taxable alternative. The Company adjusts interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and securities to an FTE basis utilizing a 21% tax rate.
(5)Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
(6)Includes dividend income on Federal Home Loan Bank stock


 Credit Quality      
 (Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios, Unaudited)      
 Quarter Ended      
 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,  % Change
  2025   2025   2025   2025   2024   Q4'25 vs Q3'25  Q4'25 vs Q4'24
Non-accrual loans               
Commercial$14,549  $12,303  $7,547  $8,172  $5,658   18%  157%
Residential Real estate 10,087   9,256   9,525   12,763   11,215   9%  (10)%
Mortgage warehouse                %  %
Consumer 7,821   7,799   7,222   7,875   8,919   %  (12)%
Total non-accrual loans 32,457   29,358   24,294   28,810   25,792   11%  26%
90 days and greater delinquent - accruing interest 2,489   1,608   2,113   1,582   1,166   55%  113%
Total non-performing loans$34,946  $30,966  $26,407  $30,392  $26,958   13%  30%
                
Other real estate owned               
Commercial$539  $272  $176  $360  $407   98%  32%
Residential Real estate 672   769   463   641      (13)%  %
Mortgage warehouse                %  %
Consumer 480   480   480   34   17   %  2701%
Total other real estate owned 1,691   1,521   1,119   1,035   424   11%  299%
Other non-performing assets(1)$3,991  $3,228  $2,937  $  $   24%  %
Total non-performing assets$40,628  $35,715  $30,463  $31,427  $27,382   14%  48%
                
Loan data:               
Accruing 30 to 89 days past due loans$24,580  $24,784  $31,401  $19,034  $23,075   (1)%  7%
Substandard loans 59,365   63,236   64,100   66,714   64,535   (6)%  (8)%
Net charge-offs (recoveries)               
Commercial$436  $294  $84  $(47) $(32)  48%  (1462)%
Residential Real estate (25)  19   52   (47)  (10)  (231)%  149%
Mortgage warehouse                %  %
Consumer 559   518   118   963   668   8%  (16)%
Total net charge-offs$970  $831  $254  $869  $626   17%  55%
                
Allowance for credit losses               
Commercial$35,473  $34,390  $34,413  $32,640  $30,953   3%  15%
Residential Real estate 3,183   3,082   3,229   3,167   2,715   3%  17%
Mortgage warehouse                %  %
Consumer 12,643   12,706   16,757   16,847   18,312   %  (31)%
Total allowance for credit losses$51,299  $50,178  $54,399  $52,654  $51,980   2%  (1)%
                
Credit quality ratios               
Non-accrual loans to HFI loans 0.67%  0.61%  0.49%  0.59%  0.53%      
Non-performing assets to total assets 0.63%  0.53%  0.40%  0.41%  0.35%      
Annualized net charge-offs of average total loans 0.08%  0.07%  0.02%  0.07%  0.05%      
Allowance for credit losses to HFI loans 1.05%  1.04%  1.09%  1.07%  1.07%      
(1)Other non-performing assets consist of a single available for sale debt security placed on non-accrual status.



  Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Fully-Taxable Equivalent ("FTE") Interest Margin
  (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
   2025   2025   2025   2025   2024 
Interest income (GAAP)(A)$89,288  $92,836  $91,477  $89,175  $93,350 
Taxable-equivalent adjustment:          
Investment securities - tax exempt (1)  665   1,218   1,619   1,646   1,675 
Loan receivable (2)  390   379   382   383   395 
Interest income (non-GAAP)(B) 90,343   94,433   93,478   91,204   95,420 
Interest expense (GAAP)(C) 25,812   34,450   36,122   36,908   40,223 
Net interest income (GAAP)(D) =(A) - (C)$63,476  $58,386  $55,355  $52,267  $53,127 
Net FTE interest income (non-GAAP)(E) = (B) - (C)$64,531  $59,983  $57,356  $54,296  $55,197 
Average interest earning assets(F) 5,967,328   6,766,742   7,125,467   7,234,724   7,396,178 
Net FTE interest margin (non-GAAP)(G) = (E*) / (F) 4.29%  3.52%  3.23%  3.04%  2.97%
           
(1)The following represents municipal securities interest income for investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity
(2)The following represents municipal loan interest income for loan receivables classified as held for sale and held for investment
*Annualized



  Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
  (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
   2025   2025   2025   2025   2024 
           
Net income (loss) (GAAP)(A)$26,921  $(221,990) $20,644  $23,941  $(10,882)
           
Average stockholders' equity(B)$679,821  $731,657  $789,535  $780,269  $755,340 
Average intangible assets(C) 162,838   163,552   164,320   165,138   165,973 
Average tangible equity (Non-GAAP)(D) = (B) - (C)$516,983  $568,105  $625,215  $615,131  $589,367 
Return on average tangible common equity ("ROACE") (non-GAAP)(E) = (A*) / (D) 20.66%  (155.03)%  13.24%  15.48%  (7.35)%
*Annualized          


  Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
  (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
   2025   2025   2025   2025   2024 
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)(A)$688,251  $660,771  $790,852  $776,061  $763,582 
Intangible assets (end of period)(B) 162,391   163,097   163,803   164,618   165,434 
Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(C) = (A) - (B)$525,860  $497,674  $627,049  $611,443  $598,148 
           
Total assets (GAAP)(D)$6,436,611  $6,712,497  $7,652,051  $7,628,636  $7,801,146 
Intangible assets (end of period)(B) 162,391   163,097   163,803   164,618   165,434 
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)(E) = (D) - (B)$6,274,220  $6,549,400  $7,488,248  $7,464,018  $7,635,712 
           
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)(G) = (C) / (E) 8.38%  7.60%  8.37%  8.19%  7.83%



  Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Share
  (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
   2025  2025  2025  2025  2024
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)(A)$688,251 $660,771 $790,852 $776,061 $763,582
Intangible assets (end of period)(B) 162,391  163,097  163,803  164,618  165,434
Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(C) = (A) - (B)$525,860 $497,674 $627,049 $611,443 $598,148
Common shares outstanding(D) 50,978,030  50,971,000  43,801,507  43,786,000  43,722,086
           
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(E) = (C) / (D)$10.32 $9.76 $14.32 $13.96 $13.68


Contact:John R. Stewart, CFA
 EVP, Chief Financial Officer
Phone:(219) 814–5833
Fax:(219) 874–9280

Tags

Horizon Bancorp Horizon Bank Thomas Prame John R. Stewart Fourth Quarter 2025 Results Leading Performance Metrics

Recommended Reading