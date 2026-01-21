IPC Partners with Taiwan-Based Vsense to Deliver Next-Generation FPGA Trading Infrastructure to Global Markets

TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPC Systems (“‘IPC”), a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and multi-cloud connectivity solutions, announced its role as the exclusive global distributor for Vsense FinTech, Inc. (“Vsense”), a Taiwan-based innovator in FPGA-powered trading solutions.

IPC will serve as the exclusive global distributor and white-label reseller of Vsense’s high-performance FPGA-based low latency trading solutions, as part of the deal. IPC now has the exclusive rights to distribute this hardware solution to bypass software overhead, ultimately paving the way for extreme speed and performance critical for high-frequency trading.

“This agreement strengthens IPC’s role as a leading provider of trading infrastructure,” said Paul Zatek, Global Head of Data Sales at IPC. “Our partnership allows IPC to combine Vsense’s advanced FPGA solutions to our global solution portfolio. It demonstrates our commitment to delivering innovation and low-latency solutions to the capital markets.”

The partnership significantly strengthens IPC’s competitive position in Asia-Pacific, where demand for deterministic latency, exchange-certified infrastructure, and hardware-based risk controls continues to grow. By combining Vsense’s FPGA technology and deep Asian exchange integrations with IPC’s regional presence and global service capabilities, IPC is uniquely positioned to support buy-side, sell-side, and proprietary trading firms across the region with next-generation trading infrastructure. Additional highlights of the partnership include:

Exclusive Distribution Rights: IPC gains an exclusive, worldwide license to market, resell, and distribute Vsense’s FPGA product portfolio to financial institutions, trading firms, exchanges, and capital markets participants.

IPC gains an exclusive, worldwide license to market, resell, and distribute Vsense’s FPGA product portfolio to financial institutions, trading firms, exchanges, and capital markets participants. Product Portfolio: IPC will integrate Vsense’s flagship solutions into its offering threefold: Vlite: Normalized Market Data Solution delivering FPGA-accelerated, low-latency market data from global exchanges Vpass: FPGA-based Risk Check Solution with pre-trade validation for sell-side brokers Vpal: Multi-Exchange Order Gateway Solution providing ultra-low latency order placement and monitoring for buy-side customers

IPC will integrate Vsense’s flagship solutions into its offering threefold: Service Levels: Solutions are backed by stringent SLAs

The strategic impact of this collaboration will expand IPC’s global trading ecosystem by combining its client network with Vsense’s cutting-edge FPGA solutions. Together, the companies will deliver next-generation risk management, data normalization, and trading connectivity—empowering customers with speed, reliability, and regulatory compliance.

“Partnering with IPC allows us to scale globally and bring our mission-critical technologies to financial institutions worldwide," said Wels Tsao, Co-Founder and COO of Vsense. “Together, we’re reshaping trading infrastructure with unmatched performance and resilience.”

About IPC Systems

A specialist technology and service leader powering global financial markets for over 50 years, IPC Systems is at the forefront of innovation in trading and market data connectivity and communications technologies, setting the standard for exceptional service, innovation, and expertise.

IPC’s customer-first approach is bolstered by an extensive and diverse financial ecosystem that spans all asset classes and connects market participants anywhere in the world for enhanced communication, collaboration, and compliance.

Global services include trading communications, electronic trading, data and analytics and infrastructure-as-a-service solutions. IPC is ideally positioned to anticipate change and remain aligned with rapidly transforming markets, and to empower customers to adapt to change, now and in the future.

To learn more, visit www.ipc.com, explore our Insights page and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Vsense

Vsense FinTech Inc. specializes in FPGA-accelerated trading infrastructure, offering cutting edge, ultra-low latency solutions for market data normalization, pre-trade risk management, and order execution.

Established in 2021, Vsense is a Taiwan-based fintech leader and a trusted partner for Exchanges, accredited by CME, CBOE, JPX, HKEX, TWSE, TAIFEX, and SGX. By delivering state-of-the art hardware and software applications, Vsense continues to provide customized solutions tailored to the needs of all financial participants.

To learn more, visit https://vsensefintech.com

