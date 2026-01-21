GBank Appoints Jason Amos as Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GBFH ), the parent company of GBank (the “Bank”), is pleased to announce that Jason Amos has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer (EVP & CTO) of the Bank. Amos will lead the bank’s technology strategy and modernization efforts as GBank advances toward a digital-first operating model.

Amos brings more than twenty years of experience building and leading large-scale technology platforms across global enterprises including Microsoft, Intel Security (McAfee), and Dell, as well as serving as Chief Technology Officer for multiple technology and fintech ventures. His background spans cloud platforms, cybersecurity, payments infrastructure, and emerging financial technologies.

In his role, Amos will oversee technology strategy, engineering execution, and platform governance, with an immediate focus on modernizing ACH processing, increasing automation, and strengthening operational resilience. Amos will also lead GBank’s disciplined approach to the incorporation of digital assets and blockchain technologies, emphasizing controlled, non-custodial, and audit-aligned architectures.

“We are pleased to welcome Jason Amos as GBank’s Chief Technology Officer,” says Ed Nigro, Chief Executive Officer of GBank. “He brings deep experience in building secure, scalable technology platforms, and will play a key role as we continue to enhance our digital capabilities and support our growth strategy.”

“GBank has a strong foundation, and my focus is on building resilient, secure platforms that support scale and long-term confidence,” Amos said. “We will continue to evaluate emerging technologies thoughtfully, ensuring governance, security, and resilience come first.”

About GBank Financial Holdings Inc.

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “GBFH.” Our national payment and Gaming FinTech business lines serve gaming clients across the U.S. and feature the GBank Visa Signature® Card—a tailored product for the gaming and sports entertainment markets. The Bank is also a top national SBA lender, now operating across 40 states. Through our wholly owned bank subsidiary, GBank, we operate two full- service commercial branches in Las Vegas, Nevada to provide a broad range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities and affluent individuals in Nevada, California, Utah, and Arizona. Please visit www.gbankfinancialholdings.com for more information.

Available Information

