DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Civil Service Employees Association Inc. Members Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Civil Service Employees Association Inc. ("CSEA"). CSEA learned of a data breach on or about May 30, 2025.

About Civil Service Employees Association Inc.

The CSEA is a New York–based labor union representing more than 300,000 public sector workers and advocating for improved wages, benefits, and working conditions.

What happened?

On or about May 30, 2025, CSEA identified suspicious activity within its computer systems and promptly initiated an investigation. The investigation revealed that an unauthorized party accessed its systems between May 3, 2025, and May 31, 2025, and acquired certain files containing personal information. The compromised data included individuals’ names and Social Security numbers. Up to 47,352 individuals may have been affected by this data breach.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding CSEA, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the CSEA data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Eric Lechtzin, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 1

Email: elechtzin@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach cases, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation involving allegations of securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

