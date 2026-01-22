Remodeling Expert Brian Ward of Winston-Salem Details Structural Repairs for HelloNation

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What should homeowners know before beginning structural repairs on an older home in Winston-Salem? That’s the focus of a HelloNation article that features guidance from Winston-Salem Remodeling Expert Brian Ward of Ward Construction & Remodeling. The article outlines key structural issues that often arise during a whole-home remodel, especially in historic districts like West End. It explains how homeowners can plan wisely to avoid costly setbacks.

The article explores why structural work plays such a central role in any whole-home remodel, particularly in older properties. Ward emphasizes that homes in Winston-Salem’s historic neighborhoods often hide decades of wear behind original finishes. Issues such as sagging floors, weakened joists, or outdated framing can affect safety and functionality if not addressed early. The HelloNation feature demonstrates how careful planning during the design and inspection phases can identify these problems before demolition begins.

For homes located in designated historic areas, permitting and inspections can add time to the process. According to the article, Winston-Salem remodeling projects involving structural updates require approval to ensure that any changes maintain the home’s original character. This is especially important when undertaking structural repairs to historic houses, which must be completed using materials and methods that preserve architectural integrity while improving safety.

A significant takeaway from the HelloNation piece is that waiting to address known issues can significantly raise the cost of delaying a home remodel. Ward notes that postponing structural or mechanical upgrades often turns manageable problems into more expensive repairs. Conditions such as moisture intrusion in crawl spaces or minor settling can worsen over time, necessitating extensive crawlspace repair or full structural reinforcement. By contrast, early intervention allows for more controlled scheduling and budgeting.

The article also covers how full remodels unfold across distinct phases, including inspections, demolition, structural repair, and mechanical upgrades. During demolition, underlying issues such as outdated wiring or hidden plumbing problems often become visible. At this point, reinforcing beams or correcting uneven subfloors is not only more efficient but also critical to meeting today’s building codes. Structural problems, such as sagging floors, can be stabilized during this phase using targeted methods that avoid disrupting the original design elements.

Homeowners in nearby Kernersville frequently ask if remodeling can be delayed to reduce costs. Ward addresses this directly in the article, explaining how delaying work in homes with structural issues can ultimately lead to more extensive repairs and lower resale value. The feature notes that any Kernersville home remodel should include early assessments of foundational stability, crawlspace conditions, and framing quality. These evaluations are particularly relevant when working with homes that are decades or even a century old.

Throughout the article, Ward emphasizes the importance of working with an experienced contractor who understands the unique challenges of older homes. Whether navigating historic review boards or performing structural repairs on historic homes, the remodel process requires both construction expertise and respect for architectural heritage. The HelloNation feature encourages homeowners to view a full home remodel not just as an upgrade but as a way to protect and extend the property's life.

