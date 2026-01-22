INVL Technology selects ICON Corporate Finance as its new investment adviser

INVL Technology (hereinafter – “the Company”) announces that it has completed the process of selecting an M&A investment adviser. Based on the main selection criteria, the Company on 21 January 2026 chose the international consultancy firm ICON Corporate Finance as investment adviser and signed an intermediation agreement. ICON Corporate Finance will act as an intermediary in the sale of INVL Technology’s entire portfolio of companies.

The selected investment adviser specialises in technology-sector transactions and has a large network of international buyers. The Company’s decision was driven by ICON’s experience with mergers and acquisitions of technology businesses and its ability to manage structured sales processes on an international scale.

Once specific transactions to sell portfolio companies have been completed and an obligation arises to pay the selected investment adviser a success fee, separate notification about that will be given, specifying key details of the transaction, including the final amount of the success fee.

Additional information:



INVL Technology, a company that invests in information technology businesses, has selected ICON Corporate Finance as its new M&A adviser. This international investment bank, which specialises in technology mergers, acquisitions (M&A) and capital raising, will act as an intermediary in the sale of INVL Technology’s portfolio companies.

“At this stage, it is important for us to work with a partner that holds exceptional experience in the technology sector and is capable of ensuring strategic management of the sales processes. ICON Corporate Finance’s expertise and global network of buyers give us confidence in purposefully achieving our set goals,” says Kazimieras Tonkūnas, Managing Partner at INVL Technology.

According to Mr Tonkūnas, the decision was driven by ICON’s long-standing experience in technology M&A transactions, their deep understanding of IT market dynamics, and their ability to work with both strategic and financial investors on an international scale.

The new adviser highlights the quality and market potential of the assets managed by INVL Technology.

“We are pleased to have been appointed as sales advisor to INVL Technology. INVL Technology has built an internationally recognised Northern European IT services platform, characterised by strong vendor partnerships, deep technical expertise, high service standards, and a clear understanding of customers’ operational requirements. Its portfolio companies exhibit strong fundamentals, scalable business models, and attractive positioning within the European technology sector, benefiting from sustained and accelerating demand for digital infrastructure transformation, enterprise IT modernisation, and cybersecurity protection. We look forward to supporting INVL Technology through a structured sale process focused on delivering an optimal outcome for shareholders.”, - says Simon Moynagh, Partner at ICON Corporate Finance.

The realisation of the portfolio managed by INVL Technology was originally planned to be completed by mid-July 2026. Last week, the closed-end investment company announced that it is convening an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 5 February 2026, where it will propose extending the company’s term of activity for two years.

INVL Technology, managed by INVL Asset Management, the leading alternative asset manager in the Baltics, invests in IT businesses. It owns the cyber security company NRD Cyber Security, the GovTech solutions developer NRD Companies, and the IT services company Novian, which operates across the Baltics.

INVL Technology’s net profit for the first nine months of 2025 increased by 89% year-on-year to EUR 2.1 million. The company’s equity as of 30 September 2025 stood at EUR 53.36 million. The company’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Vilnius Secondary List (INC1L). INVL Technology is scheduled to announce its preliminary results for 2025 on 4 March this year.

About ICON

ICON is an independent investment banking and corporate finance services firm with offices in London, Bristol and San Francisco. ICON is exclusively focused on the technology sector, advising clients globally across M&A, growth capital raises and strategic transactions. ICON has completed more than 300 transactions and provides access to the most relevant acquirers, investors and strategic partners.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Kazimieras Tonkūnas

INVL Technology Managing Partner

E-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt