New Earth Resources Comments on U.S. Proclamation to Strengthen Critical Minerals Supply Chains

Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW EARTH RESOURCES CORP. (CSE: EATH) (“New Earth” or the “Company”) has welcomed President Trump's January 14, 2026, U.S. Presidential Proclamation issued under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, which addresses imports of processed critical minerals and derivative products into the United States.

The proclamation, entitled "Adjusting Imports of Processed Critical Minerals and Their Derivative Products into the United States," follows a Section 232 investigation that found the United States is 100-per-cent net-import reliant for 12 critical minerals, and 50 per cent or greater net-import reliant for a further 29 critical minerals. The investigation concluded that processed critical minerals and derivative products are being imported in such quantities and under such circumstances as to threaten to impair the national security of the United States.

The proclamation underscores the growing importance of secure, reliable, and allied sources of critical minerals for national security, clean energy technologies, advanced manufacturing, and defense applications. The U.S. administration has indicated that it will pursue negotiations with key trading partners to strengthen supply chains and reduce reliance on non-allied jurisdictions.

New Earth views this development as further confirmation of the strategic value of North American critical mineral resources, particularly those located in stable jurisdictions with strong regulatory frameworks and close trade relationships with the United States.

Implications for the Rare-Earth Sector

The proclamation signals a significant policy shift that may benefit rare earth exploration and development companies operating in allied nations. Key implications include:

Processing infrastructure investment: The finding that processing capacity is the critical choke point may drive increased government and private sector investment in North American separation and refining facilities.

Defense industrial base considerations: The proclamation identifies rare-earth permanent magnets as vital to defence systems and critical infrastructure, potentially supporting long-term demand fundamentals for heavy rare-earth elements.

“This proclamation highlights the increasing focus by the United States on supply chain security for critical minerals,” said Lawrence Hay of New Earth Resources Corp. “As a Canadian-based exploration company, with two projects prospective in “REE” located in Quebec and Labrador, respectively, we believe our jurisdictional footprint and project focus align well with the long-term objective of supporting resilient, allied supply chains for critical minerals.”

About the Company

New Earth Resources Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and early-stage exploration projects. Its flagship project is its 100% owned, past-producing Lucky Boy Uranium Property located in Gila County, Arizona, USA. Consisting of 14 Lode Claims, and spanning approximately 273 acres, the Lucky Boy Project covers a small open pit and underground workings that produced uranium in the 1950's, and again in the 1970's. In addition to Lucky Boy, included in the Company's uranium portfolio are three claims located in Saskatchewan, Canada covering 365 hectares.

The Company also has the option to acquire a 100% interest in 23 claims covering approximately 1,102 hectares in the Strange Lake area of Quebec, Canada, known as the "SL Project", which is prospective for rare earth elements. In addition, the Company has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Wine Rare Earth Project, comprising 2 non-contiguous mineral claims located in Labrador, Canada covering approximately 1,575 hectares.

For further information, please refer to the Company’s website at www.newearthresourcescorp.com or the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ), or contact the Company by email at info@newearthresourcescorp.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors "Lawrence Hay" President and CEO Tel: 778.317.8754 Email: info@newearthresourcescorp.com .

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

