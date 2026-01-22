Nashville, Tennessee, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nashville, Tennessee - January 15, 2026 - -

Chef's Deal Restaurant Equipment, one of the largest restaurant equipment stocking dealers in Nashville and the surrounding areas, marks over 20 years of continuous operations serving Tennessee's commercial foodservice sector. The milestone underscores the company's evolution from a regional supplier into a comprehensive equipment partner supporting restaurants, institutional kitchens, healthcare facilities, and foodservice operations statewide.

Founded in 2003, Chef's Deal has navigated multiple industry cycles, regulatory changes, and evolving operational demands while maintaining consistent service to commercial kitchens throughout Tennessee. The company's longevity has enabled it to develop extensive operational insights into equipment performance, supply chain continuity, and the practical challenges faced by foodservice establishments.

The company's growth trajectory has already been recognized, and Chef's Deal has been identified as the fastest-growing restaurant equipment dealer in its network in 2021 and 2022. This expansion reflects increased demand for comprehensive equipment solutions backed by established operational expertise and reliable fulfillment capabilities.

"Two decades of working alongside restaurants, hospitality groups, and institutional kitchens have given us a deep understanding of what operators actually need versus what looks good on paper," said Matthew Yaz, GM for Chef's Deal Restaurant Equipment. "This experience translates into more informed consulting, better equipment recommendations, and design solutions grounded in real-world performance rather than theoretical specifications."

Chef's Deal maintains relationships with over 400 manufacturers, enabling stable sourcing and predictable lead times for commercial kitchen equipment. The company is one of the largest stocking commercial kitchen equipment supplier in Tennessee at its its Nashville and Murfreesboro locations, supporting rapid fulfillment for time-sensitive projects and emergency replacements. Its own fleet of delivery trucks provides local distribution across Tennessee and nearby regions, while established logistics partnerships enable shipping throughout the continental United States.

The company's service portfolio extends beyond equipment sales to include free consultation, layout and design services, financing options, and price-match guarantees. These services support a diverse client base spanning restaurants, food trucks, grocery operations, schools, healthcare facilities, and large-scale foodservice projects.

"Our approach to consulting and equipment selection draws from thousands of installations and countless hours of feedback from operators in the field," added Yaz. "When a school district needs to upgrade its cafeteria or a restaurant group plans a new concept, they benefit from insights we've gathered across every type of commercial kitchen environment."

The company's sustained operations through economic fluctuations, supply chain disruptions, and industry transformation demonstrates the value of established dealer networks in maintaining foodservice infrastructure. Long-term partnerships with manufacturers and service providers ensure continued support for equipment throughout its operational lifecycle, addressing a critical concern for operators managing tight margins and demanding service schedules.

Chef's Deal on LinkedIn showcases the company's ongoing engagement with industry professionals and its commitment to sharing operational insights with the broader foodservice community. The platform serves as a resource for equipment updates, design trends, and practical guidance for commercial kitchen operations.

Chef's Deal operates from two Tennessee locations, employing a team of equipment specialists, designers, and support staff dedicated to commercial foodservice solutions. The company continues to expand its inventory, manufacturer partnerships, and service capabilities to meet evolving demands across Tennessee's wide range of foodservice operations.



Chef's Deal Restaurant Equipment specializes in providing comprehensive commercial kitchen and restaurant supply solutions to businesses throughout the food service industry. The company offers restaurant equipment, commercial refrigeration, ice machines, cooking equipment, kitchen hoods, walk-in refrigeration, restaurant furniture, commercial dishwashers, and storage solutions. Additional services include free consultation, design and layout services, an instant discount program, financing options, and a price match guarantee. The company serves various business types including restaurants, pizzerias, bars, food trucks, butcher shops, bakeries, grocery stores, and institutional foodservice operations.

