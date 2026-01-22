Brown & Brown launches fully integrated National Healthcare Practice

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) (“the Company”) today announced the launch of a fully integrated, all-lines National Healthcare Practice — Brown & Brown Healthcare. This major step brings together more than 140 seasoned professionals into a specialized team dedicated to delivering comprehensive, innovative risk solutions for the full spectrum of healthcare organizations. Collectively, the team will support hundreds of customers and place billions in premium domestically and internationally. This scale allows Brown & Brown to secure stronger market access, design more competitive programs and deliver outcomes that meaningfully support our customers’ goals.

Brown & Brown Healthcare will be co-led by Matthew Siciliani and Tracy Hoffman, with strategic guidance from Bob Dubraski, practice chairman. An industry veteran who joined with the Risk Strategies acquisition, Dubraski has a track record of successfully building and integrating national healthcare practices in the brokerage space and has helped countless healthcare organizations design and implement enterprise-wide risk strategies and solutions.

Siciliani and Hoffman bring decades of hands-on technical experience in managed care and professional liability underwriting, captive reinsurance and risk consulting for healthcare organizations across the country. Each possesses exceptional leadership qualities, along with a proven understanding of talent acquisition, team development and organizational behavior. Their strategic views on business development and meeting the ever-evolving needs of customers are well aligned.

“Healthcare organizations today face complex, rapidly evolving risks,” said Steve Hearn, president of Brown & Brown’s Retail segment. “By forming a National Healthcare Practice around this team of seasoned professionals, we’re demonstrating our commitment to delivering integrated, innovative risk management solutions, empowering our customers to focus on providing quality care.”

Retail senior leader Joe Siech added, “The strength of Brown & Brown Healthcare lies in the experience and collaboration of its leadership. We’ve assembled a team of true specialists who understand the challenges facing healthcare systems and bring the strategic perspective needed to address them. This structure helps to ensure we can deliver consistent, high-quality support as the industry continues to evolve.”

Drawing on the Company’s reach and scale across the United States, Brown & Brown Healthcare’s integrated structure provides end-to-end service across production, placement and customer service engagement with support in key specialty areas, including: professional liability, managed care reinsurance, value-based care, property, executive and cyber liability, workers compensation, captive management, actuarial services, surety and a host of data analytics platforms. This approach helps ensure that customers across the healthcare spectrum receive coordinated solutions tailored to their unique needs, backed by deep industry insights and responsive support, regardless of location.

With the launch of Brown & Brown Healthcare, the Company reaffirms its dedication to collaborating with healthcare organizations nationwide and elevating industry standards.

