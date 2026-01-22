Jeffs’ Brands: KeepZone AI Secures Strategic Distribution Agreement with STI, Leading Israeli Security Tech Developer

Tel Aviv, Israel, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffs' Brands Ltd (“Jeffs’ Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JFBR, JFBRW), a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace expanding into the global homeland security sector through advanced artificial intelligence (“AI”)-driven solutions, recently announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, KeepZone AI Inc. (“KeepZone”), has entered into a non-exclusive distribution agreement (the “Agreement”) with STI Ltd. (“STI”), an Israeli developer of specialized homeland security technologies. The Agreement adds to KeepZone’s growing portfolio of integrated security solutions, with a focus on under-vehicle inspection systems, explosives detection devices, and other advanced threat detection tools.Pursuant to the Agreement, KeepZone will act as a non-exclusive distributor for STI’s products in Canada and Mexico. The Agreement includes provisions for temporary, customer-specific exclusivity periods of up to six months for pre-approved customers, allowing KeepZone to approach key government and security agencies without competition from other distributors during that time. Approved customers include major entities such as Canada’s Department of National Defence, Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Mexican agencies like the Secretaría de la Defensa Nacional and Guardia Nacional. This strategic focus targets high-value sectors, including border security, counter-terrorism, and critical infrastructure protection.

STI’s products complement KeepZone’s existing offerings by providing robust ground-level detection capabilities. Key technologies include:

Under Vehicle Inspection Systems: Advanced scanners for identifying hidden threats in vehicle undercarriages, ideal for border crossings and secure facilities.

Explosives Detectors: Handheld and stationary devices using vapor and gas chromatography for rapid, accurate identification of explosive materials.

This strategic partnership builds on KeepZone’s recent expansions, including distribution agreements with Scanary Ltd. for AI-radar threat detection, Zorronet Ltd. for autonomous security operations centers, and RT LTA Systems Ltd. for aerostat surveillance systems. By integrating STI’s technologies, KeepZone continues to position itself as a one-stop shop for multi-layered, AI-enhanced security ecosystems that address evolving global threats.

About Jeffs’ Brands

Jeffs’ Brands is a data-driven company that has recently pivoted into the global homeland security sector through its wholly-owned subsidiary, KeepZone AI Inc. Following the definitive distribution agreement with Scanary Ltd., in December 2025. Jeffs’ Brands aims to deliver comprehensive, multi-layered security ecosystems for critical infrastructure worldwide, capitalizing on the homeland security market’s significant growth potential while leveraging its expertise in data-driven operations.

