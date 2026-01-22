P10 Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Release for Thursday, February 12, 2026

DALLAS, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX) (the “Company”), a leading private markets solutions provider, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 results on Thursday, February 12, 2026, before U.S. markets open. The upcoming financial results will mark the Company’s inaugural quarterly report and conference call as Ridgepost Capital, Inc., after the new name becomes effective on February 11, 2026.

The Company will host an earnings conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on February 12, 2026. The webcast may be accessed here . All participants joining by telephone should register here for personal dial-in and PIN numbers.

For those unable to participate in the live call, a replay will be made available on the Company’s investor relations page.

About P10

P10 (NYSE: PX) is a leading private markets solutions provider with over $40 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2025. P10 invests across Private Equity, Private Credit, and Venture Capital in access-constrained strategies, with a focus on the middle and lower-middle market. P10’s products have a global investor base and aim to deliver compelling risk-adjusted returns. For additional information, please visit www.p10alts.com .

P10 Investor Contact:

info@p10alts.com