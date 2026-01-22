Plus Therapeutics Provides Business Update on REYOBIQ™ Clinical Program and U.S. CNSide® Commercialization

HOUSTON, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) (the “Company”), a healthcare company developing and commercializing precision diagnostics and radiopharmaceuticals for central nervous system (CNS) cancers, today provides a business update and highlights REYOBIQ clinical progress and CNSide US commercialization.

“Our 2 key goals in 2026 are CNSide commercial scale-up and REYOBIQ pivotal trial readiness,” said Dr. Marc H. Hedrick, President & Chief Executive of Plus Therapeutics. “Our recently completed upsized $15 million offering will fuel faster progress in these core areas of the business and extend our cash runway through 2027.”

Overview of anticipated company milestones for 2026:

REYOBIQ clinical program:

Define optimal dose/interval for REYOBIQ in the ReSPECT-LM Phase 2 trial; anticipate reporting data in Q3 2026

Completing enrollment in the ReSPECT-GBM Phase 2 trial for glioblastoma and conduct an end of phase meeting with the FDA to align on pivotal trial design, with data expected in Q4 2026

Complete commercial manufacturing scale up for REYOBIQ

Begin enrollment in the ReSPECT-PBC pediatric brain cancer Phase 1 trial

CNSide commercial roll out:

Obtain a total of 150 million US lives covered under multiple commercial payor agreements

Obtain Medicare and Medicaid coverage

Achieve a commercial order rate in excess of 1,250 tests per year

Launch portfolio of additional CSF tumor characterization tests that expand the CNSide testing platform

About LM

Leptomeningeal metastases (LM) are a rare but severe complication of advanced cancer, affecting the fluid-lined structures of the central nervous system. LM occurs in approximately 5% of patients with metastatic cancer, with breast cancer, lung cancer, and melanoma being the most common sources. Median survival is typically 2-6 months, and effective treatment options are limited, highlighting the urgent need for novel therapies.

About REYOBIQ™ (rhenium Re186 obisbemeda)

REYOBIQ (rhenium Re186 obisbemeda) is a novel injectable radiotherapy specifically formulated to deliver direct targeted high dose radiation in CNS tumors in a safe, effective, and convenient manner to optimize patient outcomes. REYOBIQ has the potential to reduce off target risks and improve outcomes for CNS cancer patients, versus currently approved therapies, with a more targeted and potent radiation dose. Rhenium-186 is an ideal radioisotope for CNS therapeutic applications due to its short half-life, beta energy for destroying cancerous tissue, and gamma energy for real-time imaging. REYOBIQ is being evaluated for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancer in the ReSPECT-GBM, ReSPECT-LM, and ReSPECT-PBC clinical trials. ReSPECT-GBM is supported by an award from the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), and ReSPECT-LM is funded by a three-year $17.6M grant by the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). The Company’s ReSPECT-PBC clinical trial for pediatric brain cancer is supported by a $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense’s Peer Reviewed Cancer Research Program.

About CNSide Diagnostics, LLC

CNSide Diagnostics, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. that develops and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests, such as CNSide®, designed to identify tumor cells that have metastasized to the central nervous system in patients with carcinomas and melanomas. The CNSide® CSF Assay Platform enables quantitative analysis of the cerebrospinal fluid that informs and improves the management of patients with leptomeningeal metastases.

About Plus Therapeutics

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Plus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers of the central nervous system with the potential to enhance clinical outcomes. Combining image-guided local beta radiation and targeted drug delivery approaches, the Company is advancing a pipeline of product candidates with lead programs in leptomeningeal metastases (LM) and recurrent glioblastoma (GBM). The Company has built a supply chain through strategic partnerships that enable the development, manufacturing, and future potential commercialization of its products.

