Plus Therapeutics to Provide Business Update and Host Conference Call on Thursday, January 22, 2026 at 9:00 A.M. ET

HOUSTON, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) (the “Company”), a healthcare company developing and commercializing precision diagnostics and radiopharmaceuticals for central nervous system (CNS) cancers, today announces that the Company will provide a business update on Thursday, January 22, 2026 before the market open. Plus Therapeutics’ management team will then host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss and provide additional details.

Webcast and Conference Call Date/Time: Thursday, January 22, 2026 @ 9:00 AM ET Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=x5QZCyIk Participant Dial-in: 1-888-349-0106

Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the start time and ask to be joined to the Plus Therapeutics, Inc. conference call. Following the live call, a replay will be available on the Company’s website under the ‘For Investors’ section. The webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days following the live call.

About Plus Therapeutics

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Plus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers of the central nervous system with the potential to enhance clinical outcomes. Combining image-guided local beta radiation and targeted drug delivery approaches, the Company is advancing a pipeline of product candidates with lead programs in leptomeningeal metastases (LM) and recurrent glioblastoma (GBM). The Company has built a supply chain through strategic partnerships that enable the development, manufacturing, and future potential commercialization of its products.

About CNSide Diagnostics, LLC

CNSide Diagnostics, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. that develops and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests, such as CNSide®, designed to identify tumor cells that have metastasized to the central nervous system in patients with carcinomas and melanomas. The CNSide® CSF Assay Platform enables quantitative analysis of the cerebrospinal fluid that informs and improves the management of patients with leptomeningeal metastases.

Forward Looking Statements

