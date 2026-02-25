Plus Therapeutics Announces New Category III CPT Code for Convection-Enhanced Delivery Used with REYOBIQ™

HOUSTON, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) (the “Company”), a healthcare company developing and commercializing precision diagnostics and radiopharmaceuticals for central nervous system (CNS) cancers, today announced the American Medical Association’s (AMA) CPT® (Current Procedural Terminology) Editorial Panel approved a new Category III CPT code to track utilization of convection-enhanced delivery (CED) used in the administration of REYOBIQ for recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM) and pediatric brain cancer (PBC).

“The approved Category III CPT code for convection-enhanced delivery of REYOBIQ in recurrent glioblastoma and pediatric brain cancer – the most prevalent malignant tumors of the brain and central nervous system – marks a major step in bringing market access for an innovative treatment targeting an aggressive and deadly disease resistant to conventional treatments. This milestone reflects the culmination of years of REYOBIQ development and represents an important advancement in our path to commercialization and reimbursement. With standardized REYOBIQ clinical use now tracked under the new CPT code, its utilization can be evaluated as a bridge to approval and broad adoption,” said Marc Hedrick MD, Plus Therapeutics President and CEO. “We remain focused on making strong clinical progress with REYOBIQ. We are on track to complete enrollment in our Phase 2 recurrent glioblastoma trial in 2026, followed by an end-of-Phase 2 meeting to align on pivotal trial design. In addition, we continue to expect first patient enrollment in our Phase 1 pediatric brain cancer trial in 2026.”

Category III CPT codes are established by the AMA’s CPT® Editorial Panel to describe emerging medical technologies and procedures and to support utilization tracking and data collection that may inform future coverage, reimbursement, and transition to permanent Category I CPT codes. The approved Category III CPT code for CED procedures is:

X566T, Stereotactic placement of infusion catheter(s), brain, for delivery of therapeutic agent(s), including computerized stereotactic planning and burr hole(s).



The new Category III CPT code will be published on July 1, 2026 and will become effective for reporting on January 1, 2027.

About REYOBIQ™ (rhenium Re186 obisbemeda)

REYOBIQ (rhenium Re186 obisbemeda) is a novel injectable radiotherapy specifically formulated to deliver direct targeted high dose radiation in CNS tumors in a safe, effective, and convenient manner to optimize patient outcomes. REYOBIQ has the potential to reduce off target risks and improve outcomes for CNS cancer patients, versus currently approved therapies, with a more targeted and potent radiation dose. Rhenium-186 is an ideal radioisotope for CNS therapeutic applications due to its short half-life, beta energy for destroying cancerous tissue, and gamma energy for real-time imaging. REYOBIQ is being evaluated for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancer in the ReSPECT-GBM, ReSPECT-LM, and ReSPECT-PBC clinical trials. ReSPECT-GBM is supported by an award from the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), and ReSPECT-LM is funded by a three-year $17.6M grant by the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). The Company’s ReSPECT-PBC clinical trial for pediatric brain cancer is supported by a $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense’s Peer Reviewed Cancer Research Program.

About Plus Therapeutics

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Plus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers of the central nervous system with the potential to enhance clinical outcomes. Combining image-guided local beta radiation and targeted drug delivery approaches, the Company is advancing a pipeline of product candidates with lead programs in leptomeningeal metastases (LM) and recurrent glioblastoma (GBM). The Company has built a supply chain through strategic partnerships that enable the development, manufacturing, and future potential commercialization of its products.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by future verbs, as well as terms such as "expect," "anticipate" "intend," "believe," "estimate," "will," and similar expressions or the negatives thereof. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. The forward-looking statements included in this press release could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements because of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that include, but are not limited to, the following: expectations regarding the completion of the proposed offering; the Company's ability to successfully raise sufficient capital on reasonable terms or at all; available cash on hand and contractual and statutory limitations that could impair our ability to pay future dividends; our ability to complete our pre-clinical or clinical studies; and changes in local or national economic conditions. This list of risks, uncertainties, and other factors is not complete. Any or all forward-looking statements the Company makes may turn out to be wrong and can be affected by inaccurate assumptions the Company might make or by known or unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those identified in this press release. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made in this press release, which speak only as of its date. There may be events in the future that the Company is unable to predict, or over which it has no control, and its business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may change in the future. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, trends or circumstances after the date they are made unless the Company has an obligation under U.S. federal securities laws to do so.

