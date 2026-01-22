Premier Air Charter Expands Long‑Range, High‑Speed Capabilities with Citation X Acquisition

Fleet Expansion Continues with Addition of High-Performance Aircraft

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Air Charter Holdings Inc. (OTCID: PREM) (“Premier Air Charter,” “Premier,” “PAC,” or the “Company”) today announced the addition of a Citation X to its fleet, marking the Company’s second major fleet expansion initiative in recent months. This acquisition builds on Premier’s previously announced Challenger 604 addition and reflects the Company’s continued execution of its disciplined growth strategy.





The Citation X, historically recognized as one of the fastest civilian business jets, enhances Premier’s long‑range and high‑speed charter capabilities, positioning the Company to meet rising demand from business and leisure travelers seeking efficient coast‑to‑coast and transcontinental service. The aircraft is expected to enter charter service shortly following completion of final FAA certification, pilot training, and operational integration.

“Quickly adding the Citation X to our fleet demonstrates our commitment to scaling with intention and investing in aircraft that strengthen our operational flexibility and market reach,” said Vincent Monteparte, Chairman of Premier Air Charter. “The Citation X aligns perfectly with our long‑term strategy to deliver exceptional performance, reliability, and value to our clients and shareholders.”

The addition of the Citation X further solidifies Premier’s market position as demand for private aviation continues to grow. Together with the recently acquired Challenger 604, the Company is advancing a multi‑aircraft expansion plan designed to increase charter availability, broaden service offerings, and deliver a superior service to a growing roster of repeat PAC travelers.

“We believe securing FAA certification and pilot readiness for the Citation X so quickly reflects the strength, discipline, and expertise of the Premier team. With both the Challenger 604 and now the Citation X joining our fleet, we are entering 2026 with expanded capabilities. Our sales organization is already cultivating new and existing clients that we believe positions Premier for growth,” stated Premier Air Charter President, Ross Gourdie.

About Premier Air Charter

Premier Air Charter Holdings Inc. (OTCID: PREM) is a Carlsbad, California-based aircraft charter provider that serves an international community of aviation enthusiasts. Premier Air Charter specializes in creating trusted partnerships within the aviation industry to deliver bespoke aviation solutions for its clients. With a focus on reliability, innovation, and sustainability, Premier Air Charter aims to continuously exceed expectations, fostering lasting relationships and with the goal of becoming the preferred choice for private air travel worldwide. For more information, please visit www.premieraircharter.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to plans for future development activities, fleet expansion, and the expected benefits and timing of the Citation X integration. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to those discussed below and in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. Such risks include, without limitation:

the ability to successfully integrate and operate newly acquired aircraft, including obtaining necessary FAA certifications, completing pilot training, and addressing any maintenance or operational issues;

the ability to continue and manage growth effectively;

competition in the private aviation charter industry;

global economic conditions, fuel price volatility, and inflationary pressures;

regulatory changes affecting aircraft operations, charter certifications, or environmental/sustainability requirements;

the availability and cost of aircraft financing or leasing;

supply chain disruptions or delays in parts/maintenance for business jets; and

other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Media Contact:

Ross Gourdie, President

Premier Air Charter

(858) 304-2665

office@premieraircharter.com

Investor Relations:

Stuart Smith

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc.

ssmith@smallcapvoice.com

512-267-2430

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/687853db-c623-470c-9cbd-d7e18cfe1808